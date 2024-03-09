Next Article

Skipper Wanindu Hasaranga claimed two scalps for Lanka (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

All-round Sri Lanka thrash sorry Bangladesh to clinch T20I series

By Rajdeep Saha 06:16 pm Mar 09, 202406:16 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka tamed Bangladesh in the third and final T20I to clinch the series by a 2-1 margin on Saturday in Sylhet. Kusal Mendis smashed a career-best 86 as the Lankans posted 174/7 in 20 overs. Nuwan Thushara's hat-trick then silenced the hosts as they were 32/6. However, a fight from Rishad Hossain and Taskin Ahmed helped Bangladesh manage 146/10.

Summary

Summary of the match

Sri Lanka were 52/2 before Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga added a superb 59-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Mendis fell in the 17th over as the Lankans lost key scalps. Dasun Shanaka's nine-ball 19 helped Lanka surpass 170. In response, Thushara claimed a superb hat-trick before Bangladesh were reduced to 32/6. Mahedi Hasan, Rishad and Taskin added 100-plus runs. Hasaranga claimed two scalps (2/32).

Mendis

3rd Sri Lankan cricketer to complete 1,500 runs

Mendis scored a 55-ball 86 (6 fours, 6 sixes). He owned a strike rate of 156.36. Mendis became the third Sri Lankan cricketer to complete 1,500 runs in T20I cricket. He joined Tillakaratne Dilshan (1,889) and Kusal Perera (1,677) on this list. Mendis also surpassed Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene (1,493) in terms of T20I runs.

Numbers

14th fifty from Mendis's blade

Mendis has now raced to 1,554 runs at an average of 25.06 in the format. He has a strike rate of 135.72 in T20I cricket. His tally includes 14 half-centuries. As mentioned, the 86 against Bangladesh is now his highest T20I score. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mendis now owns 432 T20I runs versus Bangladesh at 54, striking at 164.25.

Mustafizur

Mustafizur becomes third Bangladeshi to accomplish 300 international wickets

Bangladesh cricket team speedster Mustafizur Rahman became the latest bowler to complete the milestone of 300 international wickets. Needing one scalp, he became the third Bangladeshi bowler to achieve this great feat. Shakib Al Hasan leads the pack for Bangladesh with 690 international wickets. Mashrafe Mortaza, who finished his international career with 389 scalps, is second.

Scalps

Second-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in T20I cricke4

Mustafizur (1/47) has been a consistent performance for the Bangla Tigers in T20Is. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh with 107 scalps from 91 matches at an average of 23.07. He is only behind Shakib, who is the leading wicket-taker with 140 wickets. Mustafizur equaled Lasith Malinga and Adil Rashid's wickets tally. Against SL, he has raced to 14 T20I scalps at 29.07.

Hasaranga

Hasaranga accomplishes 2,000 T20 runs

Sri Lanka skipper Hasaranga (15) has completed 2,000 runs in T20 cricket. The star all-rounder unlocked the feat with his fifth run. Playing his 172nd T20 clash, Hasaranga has raced to 2,010 runs with his average being around 19. He has smashed eight fifties while maintaining a strike rate above 145. With the ball, he owns 241 T20 scalps, including 104 for Sri Lanka.

Thushara

A stunning display from Thushara

Thushara dismissed Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (1) with his very second ball (4th bowler). The back-of-the-lenghth inswinger shattered Shanto's stumps. Towhid Hridoy (0) was his next victim as Thushara disturbed his stumps as well but this time with a fast out-swinger. He bowled a similar delivery to Mahmudullah (0), who was trapped in front as Thushara completed his hat-trick.

Names

Thushara joins these names

Thushara became the fifth SL bowler to claim a T20I hat-trick. He has joined Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga (twice), Akila Dananjaya, and Wanindu Hasaranga. Meanwhile, he became the second SL bowler after Malinga to accomplish the milestone versus the Tigers. Australia's Brett Lee, his compatriot Nathan Ellis, India's Deepak Chahar, and Afghanistan's Karim Janat are the others with T20I hat-tricks versus Bangladesh.

Rishad

Rishad Hossain dazzles for Bangladesh with a counter-attacking fifty

Rishad Hossain deserves a shout for his contribution. Coming into bat at number 8, Rishad walked in when his side was 32/6 in 8.1 overs. Alongside Mahedi, he forged a solid stand to help Bangladesh offer a fight. Mahedi fell for a 20-ball 19 but Rishad continued his exploits. He smashed seven sixes in a solid 53-run knock.

Information

Fourth Lankan bowler to claim a fifer

Thushara finished with a stunning fifer. He took 5/20 from four overs. He is now the fourth Sri Lankan bowler to claim a fifer in the format for Sri Lanka. He has joined Ajantha Mendis (twice), Malinga (twice) and Rangana Herath.