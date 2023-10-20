ICC World Cup: Struggling Sri Lanka meet rejuvenated Netherlands

1/7

Sports 3 min read

ICC World Cup: Struggling Sri Lanka meet rejuvenated Netherlands

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:42 pm Oct 20, 202303:42 pm

Netherlands stunned a strong South African unit in their preceding fixture (Source: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka will be up against a rejuvenated Netherlands side in Match 19 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Dutch side stunned a strong South African unit in their preceding fixture and claimed a famous win. Meanwhile, the Lankans are tottering, having lost their first three fixtures. They desperately need a win. Here we look at the match preview.

2/7

Timing, TV listing, and pitch report

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this affair on Saturday (October 21). The pitch here is generally low and slow and assists spinners. Batters, who have built their innings patiently, have managed to score runs. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Disney+Hoststar app (10:30am IST).

3/7

Can Netherlands get another win?

The South Africa win would have certainly boosted Netherlands' morale. Skipper Scott Edwards led the team from the front with an unbeaten 78. All-rounder Bas de Leede has also done well in the ongoing event. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are yet to win a game despite their top-order batters being in sublime form. The inexperienced bowling attack has let them down.

4/7

Here is the head-to-head record

Sri Lanka have won all their previous five ODI encounters against the Dutch side. The Lankans defeated them twice at the CWC Qualifiers earlier this year. Meanwhile, the two sides have never met before in the main event.

5/7

Here are the probable XIs

Sri Lanka (probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (C), Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka. Netherlands (probable XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

6/7

Here are the key performers

Kusal Mendis has scored 207 runs in the ongoing event, striking at 156.82. Pathum Nissanka is the third-highest run-scorer in ODIs this year with 931 runs at 44.33. Bas de Leede has claimed seven wickets in the event besides scoring a fifty. The in-form Edwards has clobbered 546 ODI runs this year at an average and strike rate of 45.50 and 108.98, respectively.

7/7

Dream11 team prediction: Fantasy picks

Dream11 option 1: Kusal Mendis (C), Scott Edwards, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Bas de Leede (VC), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Paul Van Meekeren, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanaka. Dream11 option 2: Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Scott Edwards (VC), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka (C), Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Dunith Wellalage, Logan van Beek, Dilshan Madushanka, Roelof van der Merwe.