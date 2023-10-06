ICC World Cup: Formidable South Africa meet injury-hit Sri Lanka

1/7

Sports 3 min read

ICC World Cup: Formidable South Africa meet injury-hit Sri Lanka

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:43 pm Oct 06, 202303:43 pm

South Africa will head into the game as favorites (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in Match 4 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The duel will mark the start of both teams' campaigns in the mega event. Though the Proteas side boasts a far stronger squad on paper, the spin-friendly conditions are more in SL's favor. Here we look at the match preview.

2/7

Timing, TV listing, and pitch report, and weather update

The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 7 (2:00pm IST). One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Disney+Hoststar app. Though the small dimensions would favor the batters, spinners can shine in the middle overs. In terms of weather, there are no chances of any rain.

3/7

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 80 times in ODIs so far with the head-to-head record being 45-33 in SA's favor (NR: 1). The two sides have also been involved in a tied clash. As far as the ODI WCs are concerned, SA have four wins and a solitary defeat against the Lankan lions. Their clash in the 2003 edition ended in a thrilling tie.

4/7

Can injury-hit Sri Lanka challenge the Proteas?

SL are without the several prominent players including key bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera. Hence, Dasun Shanaka needs to make the most of the available resources. SA, meanwhile, have several in-form players. They even boast one of the most dangerous batting line-ups in the event. However, their tendency to falter in important matches has hurt them in ICC events.

5/7

Here are the probable XIs

South Africa probable XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi. Sri Lanka probable XI: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

6/7

Here are the key performers

Pathum Nissanka has amassed 819 runs in 20 ODIs this year while slamming five fifties and two centuries. In 2023, Maheesh Theekshana has been SL's most successful bowler with 31 wickets in 15 matches. Temba Bavuma has hammered three centuries in 2023. Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen have been sensational this year with 577 and 527 runs respectively. The latter's strike rate reads 151.43.

7/7

Dream11 team prediction: Fantasy picks

Dream11 option 1: Quinton de Kock (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Heinrich Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Dananjaya de Silva, Aiden Markram, Dunith Wellalage, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada. Dream11 option 2: Quinton de Kock, Kusal Mendis, Rassie van der Dussen, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Dananjaya de Silva, Aiden Markram (C), Dunith Wellalage (VC), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Maheesh Theekshana.