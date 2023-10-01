5 feats Virat Kohli can accomplish in 2023 World Cup

1/6

Sports 2 min read

5 feats Virat Kohli can accomplish in 2023 World Cup

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:38 am Oct 01, 202311:38 am

Virat Kohli has been among big runs lately (Source: X/@ICC)

The 2023 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup will get underway on October 5 with 10 teams taking part. Hosts India are among the top favorites to taste glory this time around. Virat Kohli, who has been among big runs lately, will be critical to the Indian team's success. Here are the records Kohli can script at the competition.

2/6

3,000 runs in white-ball ICC events

Kohli needs 300 runs to become the first batter to complete 3,000 runs in ICC's white-ball competitions. He currently owns 2,700 runs across 66 games in this regard at an average of 64.28. The tally includes two tons and 25 fifties. Only Sachin Tendulkar (2,719), Mahela Jayawardene (2,858), Kumar Sangakkara (2,876), and Chris Gayle (2,942) are ahead of Kohli on this list.

3/6

7,500 runs in run chases

While Kohli's overall ODI record is phenomenal, he becomes an even greater beast in run-chases. 7,440 of Kohli's ODI runs have come in the second innings at 64.13. He hence needs just 60 more runs to become the second player after Tendulkar (8,720) to complete 7,500 runs in ODI run-chases. Kohli is the only batter with 18-plus tons in this regard (26 centuries).

4/6

4,000 international runs against Sri Lanka

Kohli needs 70 runs to complete 4,000 international runs against Sri Lanka. He would become the second player after Tendulkar (5,108) to get the illustrious landmark. The 34-year-old currently owns 3,930 runs against SL at 64.42 (100s: 15, 50s: 17). Meanwhile, the India vs SL group-stage is scheduled to take place on November 2 in Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.

5/6

150 sixes loading for Kohli

Meanwhile, Kohli is just eight hits away from completing 150 sixes in the ODI format. He would become just the sixth Indian international to get the milestone after Rohit Sharma (292), MS Dhoni (229), Tendulkar (195), Sourav Ganguly (190), and Yuvraj Singh (155). In 2023, Kohli has smashed 15 sixes in 16 ODI outings. Eight of them have come in a solitary innings.

6/6

Kohli can complete 150 catches in ODIs

Besides making his bat talk, Kohli can also make a significant mark with his fielding skills. He is just five grabs away from completing 150 catches for India in ODIs. He would become just the fourth player after Mahela Jayawardene (212), Ricky Ponting (160), and Mohammad Azharuddin (156) to accomplish 150 ODI catches as a non-wicketkeeper. Kohli's catch per-innings ratio reads 0.52.