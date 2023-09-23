Suryakumar Yadav smashes first ODI fifty in 2023: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 23, 2023 | 12:37 am 2 min read

Suryakumar raced to his third ODI half-century off 47 balls (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has finally shown promise in One-Day Internationals. Silencing his critics, SKY slammed a 49-ball 50 as India chased down 277 against Australia in the 1st ODI at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Suryakumar, who has been under the scanner for his poor returns in ODIs, smashed his first fifty in the format this year.

Suryakumar picks India from spot of bother

Suryakumar came to the middle after India was reduced to 185/4 while chasing 277. Although openers Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 142 runs, India suffered turbulence. Suryakumar then paired up with skipper KL Rahul and added a fruitful 80-run stand. The former raced to his third ODI half-century off 47 balls. He slammed a 49-ball 50 (5 fours and a six).

Suryakumar was battling poor form

Before this match, Suryakumar's last ODI fifty came in February 2022 against West Indies. Suryarkumar averaged just 15.33 from February 9, 2022, to September 15 this year. The right-handed batter recorded ducks in three consecutive ODIs in this period. Suryakumar scored just 276 runs from 21 ODI innings. His last five ODI scores read 50, 26, 35, 24, and 19.

A look at his numbers

SKY, who made his ODI debut in July 2021, has played 24 games in the format so far. He has accumulated 587 runs in these games at a paltry average of 25.52 (SR: 100.00). The tally includes three fifties. His T20I numbers are way better, with 1,841 runs at 46.02 (SR: 172.70). He boasts 15 fifties and three T20I hundreds.

A look at the match summary

India beat Australia in the 1st ODI, recording their first win over the side in Mohali since 1996. The Men in Blue chased 277, with Gaikwad and Gill sharing a century stand. Although Adam Zampa triggered turbulence, Rahul and Suryakumar got India home. The duo recorded fifties as India won by five wickets. Earlier, Mohammed Shami took a record five-wicket haul.

