Asia Cup 2023, Super Fours: Bangladesh post 265/8 versus India

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 15, 2023 | 06:47 pm 3 min read

Bangladesh posted a score of 262/8 in 50 overs versus India (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Bangladesh posted a score of 265/8 in 50 overs versus India in an Asia Cup Super Fours contest at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. In this dead rubber clash, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan managed 80 whereas Towhid Hridoy scored 54. Both players bailed Bangladesh out after they lost wickets cheaply. For India, it was a decent bowling effort. Here's more.

Quick scalps for India

India claimed early wickets as Mohammed Shami dismissed Litton Das for a duck with a ball that seamed in. Shardul Thakur sent Tanzid Hasan and Anamul Haque back as Bangladesh were reduced to 28/3. A short ball did Hasan in before Anamul's pull shot led to him being dismissed. Just when a partnership was in the making, Axar Patel got Mehidy Hasan Miraz (59/4).

A much-needed stand between Shakib and Hridoy

Bangladesh fought back in the contest with Shakib and Hridoy adding a solid 101-run stand for the fifth wicket. Shakib-Hridoy's 101-run stand is Bangladesh's third-highest fifth-wicket stand versus India in ODI cricket. Both players played well and kept the scorecard moving.

Shakib Al Hasan smokes his 55th ODI fifty

Shakib, who fell prey to Thakur, scored 80 off 85 balls (6 fours, 3 sixes). Shakib, who arrived to bat at number four, was watchful early on. Shakib shifted gears after settling his feet and scored runs all over the park. He was particularly aggressive against spinners. Playing his 240th ODI, Shakib owns 7,384 runs at 37.67. This was his 55th ODI fifty.

500 runs in 2023

Meanwhile, Shakib has now crossed the 500-run mark in ODIs this year. Playing his 16th ODI in 2023, he has raced to 549 runs at 39.21. This was his fifth fifty this year. With the ball, he has taken 16 wickets at 34.15.

Crucial knocks from Hridoy and Nasum

Hridoy scored 54 from 81 balls. He took his time and played as per the situation. He smashed five fours and two sixes. He registered his fifth ODI fifty and is closing in on 500 runs. Meanwhile, Nasum Ahmed hit a 45-ball 44. His knock was laced with six fours and a maximum. It was a solid cameo from Nasum's blade.

Jadeja clocks a special record

Ravindra Jadeja claimed 1/53 from 10 overs. He became only the seventh Indian to complete 200 wickets in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, Jadeja is the second Indian to record a double of 2,500 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs. Only 11 players have accomplished the milestone so far. Among Indians, Kapil Dev is the only other player with this milestone.

Key details about the Indian bowlers

Thakur finished with a three-fer but was expensive (3/65). Shami bowled 8 overs and conceded 32 runs. He picked two scalps. Fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna gave away 43 runs from nine overs. He claimed one wicket. Axar managed 1/47 from nine overs.

