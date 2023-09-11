Asia Cup: Can Sri Lanka extend winning streak against India?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 11, 2023 | 11:53 pm 3 min read

Both teams have been unbeaten in the competition so far (Source: X/@ICC)

Team India will take the field for the third day on the trot as they meet hosts Sri Lanka in Match 4 of the 2023 Asia Cup Super Fours. The Men in Blue thrashed Pakistan by 228 runs in their previous game, which was concluded on the reserve day. Meanwhile, SL are on a 13-match winning streak in ODIs. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this contest on Tuesday (September 12). The track here has been fruitful for batting lately as India posted 356/2 against Pakistan here. The overcast conditions would favor pacers. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app. The contest has a start time of 3:00pm IST.

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 165 times in ODIs with India comprehensively dominating the head-to-head record 96-57 (NR: 11, Tie: 1). At home, the Lankan team has won 30 of its 64 ODIs against the Indian team, losing 28 (NR: 6). As far as the ODI editions of the Asia Cup are concerned, SL have nine wins and 10 defeats against India.

SL's winning run in ODIs

Sri Lanka have certainly found great momentum ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The absence of several prominent names has not hurt them much. Meanwhile, all of India's top-four batters scored 50-plus against Pakistan with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul smoking tons. Kuldeep Yadav claimed a fifer. However, fatigue can be an issue for their players while SL would be fresh.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana. India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Here are the key performers

Pathum Nissanka has clobbered 782 ODI runs in 2023 at a brilliant average of 52.13. Maheesh Theekshana has claimed 29 wickets in 13 ODIs in 2023 (ER: 4.49). Virat Kohli has clobbered 641 runs across nine ODI innings in Colombo at 128.20. Kuldeep Yadav has taken 10 wickets in just five ODIs at this venue.

