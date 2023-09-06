Haris Rauf becomes joint third-fastest to 50 ODI wickets (Pakistan)

Rauf took his 50th wicket after dismissing Mohammad Naim

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has completed 50 wickets in ODI cricket. The express pacer reached this landmark after taking his first wicket against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter in Lahore. Rauf is now the joint third-fastest to 50 wickets for Pakistan in the format (in terms of matches). Here are the key stats.

Rauf enters this elite list

As mentioned, Rauf has become the joint third-fastest to 50 wickets for Pakistan in ODI cricket (in terms of matches). He achieved this feat in his 27th ODI, thereby sharing the third spot with the legendary Waqar Younis. The top two spots in this regard are occupied by Rauf's compatriots Hasan Ali (25 ODIs) and Shaheen Afridi (25 ODIs).

Pakistan take four wickets in first Powerplay

Pakistan were all over Bangladesh in the first Powerplay after Bangladesh elected to bat. Naseem Shah dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz on his first delivery of the match, while Afridi removed Litton Das. Rauf sent back Mohammad Naim to pick his 50th ODI wicket. In his next over, Rauf knocked over Mohammad Naim with a ripper. Bangladesh were 49/4 after 10 overs.

Rauf's impressive run in ODIs

Fast bowler Rauf is known for his propensity to clock over 150 KPH consistently. He grabbed eyeballs with his thunderous spells in franchise cricket. Rauf then made his international debut in January 2020. As of now, he has taken over 50 wickets from 27 ODIs. Rauf averages less than 25 in the 50-over format. His economy rate is under 6.

Most ODI wickets for Pakistan since his debut

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rauf is the only Pakistan bowler to have taken over 50 wickets in ODI cricket since his debut in the format. Notably, Shaheen is the only other Pakistani with over 40 ODI wickets in this period.

