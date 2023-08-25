Babar Azam clocks his 27th ODI fifty: Key stats

Sports

Babar Azam clocks his 27th ODI fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 25, 2023 | 12:11 am 1 min read

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam hammered a 53-run knock in the second ODI versus Afghanistan (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam hammered a 53-run knock in the second ODI versus Afghanistan. Babar, who came in when the score was 52/1, added a fluent 118-run stand alongside Imam-ul-Haq (91). Pakistan had a base set in a chase of 301 as Shadab Khan (48) and the tail helped the side win with one ball to spare. Here we decode Babar's stats.

A clutch knock from Babar's blade

Babar played as per the situation, facing 66 balls for his 53. He struck four fours. He supported an in-form Imam well and got Pakistan into a steady position. He fared well against the Afghan spinners and got some much-needed boundaries in between. Babar was finally dismissed by Fazalhaq Farooq when trying to drive a ball uppishly.

Babar scripts these solid numbers

Babar has now raced to 5,142 runs at an average of 58.43. He has 27 ODI fifties. He also surpassed Misbah-ul-Haq's tally of 5,122 ODI runs for Pakistan. Versus the Afghans, he now has 164 runs from four games at 41.00. He smashed his second fifty. In 33 matches (neutral venues), Babar has 1,655 runs at 59.10. He smashed his 8th fifty.

Share this timeline