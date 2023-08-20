UAE vs NZ: Will Young clocks his second T20I half-century

UAE vs NZ: Will Young clocks his second T20I half-century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 20, 2023 | 09:16 pm 2 min read

Young slammed a brilliant 56 off 46 deliveries in the third T20I

New Zealand batter Will Young smashed a crucial fifty in the third T20I against the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium. Young hammered his only second fifty (56) in this format as he reached his landmark in only 40 balls. He slammed seven fours and a maximum. NZ were 119/3 in 15 overs when the 30-year-old was dismissed. Here's more.

A sensible knock from Young

The 30-year-old batter came in the middle when NZ lost Chad Bowes in the third over. He added 19 runs with Tim Seifert before the latter departed. Young stitched an 84-run partnership with the in-form Mark Chapman, taking the NZ total beyond the 100-run mark. He consolidated as Chapman played the risky strokes to score runs quickly. Young was removed by Junaid Siddique.

A look at his T20I stats

Playing his 14th T20I, Young has amassed 260 runs at an average of 20. Notably, this was his second T20I fifty and also his highest score in this format (56). His other fifty came against Bangladesh in March 2021 at Hamilton. Interestingly, Young slammed his first T20I fifty on debut. However, he has failed to cement his place in the XI ever since.

Summary of the NZ innings

UAE invited NZ to bat first and the visitors once again were off to a shaky start. They lost Bowes and Seifert inside the powerplay overs before Young and Chapman added an 84-run crucial partnership, taking the total beyond the 100-run mark. Both batters perished soon after as Mitchell Santner added the finishing touches to help NZ reach 166/5. Siddique finished with 3/26.

