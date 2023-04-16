Sports

Pakistan's Haris Rauf records second successive four-wicket haul: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 16, 2023

Rauf now owns most T20I wickets versus NZ (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Haris Rauf claimed his second successive four-wicket haul as Pakistan hammered New Zealand by 38 runs in the second T20I, earning a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The right-arm speedster breathed fire with the ball as he claimed 4/27 in just four overs. Rauf, who returned with 4/18 in the series opener, recorded his third four-fer in T20Is. Here are his stats.

Another sensational spell from Rauf

Chasing 193, the Kiwis never really looked in the race. Rauf did the damage in the middle and end overs, dismissing four of NZ's top-seven batters. Will Young (9), Daryl Mitchell (9), James Neesham (1), and Rachin Ravindra (5) were his victims in the contest. Thanks to his brilliance, the visitors could only manage 42 runs in their final five overs.

Rauf races to 80 T20I wickets

Rauf, who made his T20I debut in January 2020, now owns 80 wickets in 59 games in the format at 21.21 (ER: 7.99). The series opener saw Rauf record his best figures in T20Is, 4/18 in 3.3 overs. Shadab Khan (103), Shahid Afridi (98), Umar Gul (85), and Saeed Ajmal (85) are the only Pakistan internationals with more T20I wickets.

Rauf at the top

Rauf's tally of 80 T20I wickets is the most for any bowler since his debut. Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga trails him with 76 wickets. Among Pakistan players, Shadab Khan (57) is next on the list.

Most wickets against NZ

The 29-year-old speed merchant has enjoyed tackling the Kiwis in T20Is. Rauf has now raced to 22 wickets in nine games against them at an economy rate of 7.35. All his three four-fers in T20Is have been recorded against the Black Caps. He went past Lasith Malinga (20) and Shahid Afridi (21) to become the bowler with the most T20I wickets versus NZ.

How did the game pan out?

Electing to bat first at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan posted 192/4 in their 20 overs. While skipper Babar Azam (101*) starred with a ton, Mohammad Rizwan (50) and Iftikhar Ahmed (33*) also made useful contributions. In reply, the Kiwis never really got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Though Mark Chapman (65*) fought valiantly, NZ could only manage 154/7.