NED vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Aug 20, 2022, 07:30 pm 3 min read

Pakistan haven't lost an ODI versus Netherlands (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Having pocketed the series, Pakistan will eye a 3-0 win in Sunday's dead-rubber against the Netherlands. Speedsters Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah made short work of Netherlands' top and middle-order in the last outing. The duo will be hoping to emulate their figures. Meanwhile, the Scott Edwards-captained side will be seeking a morale-lifting win in the final encounter. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam will play host to this affair. The wicket has favored both batters and bowlers in the last two outings. A score around 250-260 could be very well anticipated in this fixture. Pacers can be a handful on the conditions offered. The match will be telecast live on the Fancode app (2:30 PM IST).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

Pakistan have a perfect 5-0 record against the Dutchmen. Both teams first met in the 1996 World Cup, with Pakistan winning by eight wickets. The Men in Green earned a nine-wicket win in the 2002 Champions Trophy. Prior to this series, both sides last met during the 2003 WC, wherein Pakistan trounced their rivals by 97 runs.

NED vs PAK Pakistan will be raring to stamp a clinical win

Netherlands' hopes are tied to an in-form Tom Cooper and skipper Scott Edwards on the batting front. Opener Vikramjit Singh has shown a lot of promise since his debut. Pakistan, on the other hand, are loaded with potent match-winners in Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan. Plus, the duo of Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah will pose trouble with the new ball.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

Netherlands (probable XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (captain and wicket-keeper), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma. Pakistan (probable XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Stats Who are the key performers (ODIs)?

Versus Netherlands, Babar Azam has slammed 131 runs at 65.50. Speedster Haris Rauf claimed 3/57 and 3/16 in the first and second ODI, respectively. Vikramjit Singh has belted 317 runs in 11 innings, including a valiant 65 in the first ODI. Tom Cooper bashed 65 and 66 in the last two fixtures. Scott Edwards' last five knocks read 72*, 78, 64, 71*, and 5.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Scott Edwards, Mohammad Rizwan, Tom Cooper (vc), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Logan van de Beek, Bas de Leede, Mohammad Nawaz, Vivian Kingma, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf. Fantasy XI (option 2): Scott Edwards (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Tom Cooper, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Logan van de Beek, Bas de Leede, Shadab Khan, Vivian Kingma, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf (vc).