'Silaa': Karan Veer Mehra unveils fierce look in first poster

Support

Fans shower Mehra with love

As soon as Mehra revealed the poster, fans were quick to shower him with love. One user wrote, "So looking forward to your performance #KaranVeerMehra....What a poster!! Ekdum khaufnaak look." While another wrote, "Omung ji... Hats off to the vision... Can't wait to watch it on the big screen, KVM AS ZEHRAAK IN SILAA." An excited fan said, "Very much hooked to see our Karan in villain form and we know he gonna rock it!!!!"