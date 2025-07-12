'Silaa': Karan Veer Mehra unveils fierce look in first poster
TV and film actor Karan Veer Mehra has revealed his look from the upcoming film Silaa. The actor shared a motion poster of himself as Zehraak on social media on Saturday. In the poster, he looks fierce and rugged with an intense expression and long, messy hair. He is seen holding a blood-stained sword, presenting a warrior-like appearance.
Fans shower Mehra with love
As soon as Mehra revealed the poster, fans were quick to shower him with love. One user wrote, "So looking forward to your performance #KaranVeerMehra....What a poster!! Ekdum khaufnaak look." While another wrote, "Omung ji... Hats off to the vision... Can't wait to watch it on the big screen, KVM AS ZEHRAAK IN SILAA." An excited fan said, "Very much hooked to see our Karan in villain form and we know he gonna rock it!!!!"
'Khud hi khuda, khud hi insaaf'
Khud hi khuda, khud hi insaaf!— Karan Veer Mehra (@KaranVeerMehra) July 12, 2025
Khauf ka naya naam - ZEHRAAK. ☠️#SILAA
HarshvardhanRane #SadiaKhateeb@KaranVeerMehra#Ipsitaa@OmungKumar@BLPOfficial_@starkenter07@ZeeStudios_@saregamaglobal#UmeshKrBansal@DeshmukhPragati@himanshu28491#AjaySingh#DhananjaySingh… pic.twitter.com/4GS3SkJHZY
Directed by Omung Kumar, 'Silaa' also stars Harshvardhan Rane
Silaa is a romantic-action film helmed by Omung Kumar, who's known for films such as Sarbjit and Mary Kom. The movie also stars Sadia Khateeb and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles. It is produced by Zee Studios and features music by Sachet-Parampara, Ankit Tiwari, Shreyas Puranik, and Alexia Evellyn. The project is backed by producers Pragati Deshmukh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur Captain Rahul Bali (co-producer). The movie is set to release in 2026.