'She didn't understand...': Abhishek Bachchan recalls first meeting with Aishwarya

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. However, they rarely discuss their relationship publicly. While appearing on Nayandeep Rakshit's YouTube channel recently, Abhishek reminisced about his first meeting with Aishwarya. The couple has been married since 2007 and has a daughter, Aaradhya.

First encounter Aishwarya was shooting for 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya' Abhishek revealed that their first meeting took place in Switzerland while he was doing a location recce for his dad, Amitabh Bachchan's film Mrityudaata (1997). He was there with director Mehul Kumar. Coincidentally, his friend Bobby Deol was also filming for Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, which also starred Aishwarya. "It was the first time I saw her in person. I mean, we had already seen her during Miss World and all that," he recalled.

Unforgettable dinner Dinner at Deol's place He revealed, "That evening Bobby said, 'Why don't you come to my hotel and we'll have dinner together?" "And I knew Mickey Contractor very well, he was doing her makeup and had done my mother's makeup as well. He had seen me as a kid." "So we were all sitting together, and that's when I first met her." "She tells me later that she didn't understand a word I said because I had a very heavy accent apparently," he shared.