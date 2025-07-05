'She didn't understand...': Abhishek Bachchan recalls first meeting with Aishwarya
What's the story
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. However, they rarely discuss their relationship publicly. While appearing on Nayandeep Rakshit's YouTube channel recently, Abhishek reminisced about his first meeting with Aishwarya. The couple has been married since 2007 and has a daughter, Aaradhya.
First encounter
Aishwarya was shooting for 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya'
Abhishek revealed that their first meeting took place in Switzerland while he was doing a location recce for his dad, Amitabh Bachchan's film Mrityudaata (1997). He was there with director Mehul Kumar. Coincidentally, his friend Bobby Deol was also filming for Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, which also starred Aishwarya. "It was the first time I saw her in person. I mean, we had already seen her during Miss World and all that," he recalled.
Unforgettable dinner
Dinner at Deol's place
He revealed, "That evening Bobby said, 'Why don't you come to my hotel and we'll have dinner together?" "And I knew Mickey Contractor very well, he was doing her makeup and had done my mother's makeup as well. He had seen me as a kid." "So we were all sitting together, and that's when I first met her." "She tells me later that she didn't understand a word I said because I had a very heavy accent apparently," he shared.
Rumors
Abhishek recently slammed divorce rumors
Abhishek, during a recent interview with ETimes, addressed the divorce rumors surrounding him and Aishwarya. He said, "Previously, things that were said about me didn't affect me. Today, I have a family, and it's very upsetting." The actor said that people who have been spreading lies about him will "need to deal with their conscience and answer to their maker." Meanwhile, his latest film, Kaalidhar Laapata, was released on Friday on ZEE5.