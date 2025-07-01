Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' falls sharp; collects ₹126cr 

Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza's Sitaare Zameen Par continues its strong run at the box office, inching closer to the ₹130cr mark after 11 days. Despite new releases, the film has maintained a steady performance, outperforming Kajol 's Maa on its fourth day. The movie collected ₹3.75cr on its second Monday, a sharp fall from Sunday's ₹14.5cr haul.

Box office performance 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is now nearing ₹130cr mark After raking in nearly ₹90cr in its first week, the film saw a massive jump in its second weekend. It earned over ₹30cr but then witnessed a huge drop on the second Monday (Day 11). With around a 70% decline, it collected ₹3.75cr on its second Monday, taking the total to ₹126.4cr net in India across all languages.

Daily earnings Day-wise collection of the film in Week 1 The film's day-wise collection shows a steady performance. On its first day (Friday), it earned ₹10.7cr, followed by ₹20.2cr on Saturday and ₹27.25cr on Sunday. The film's earnings dropped to ₹8.5cr on its first Monday and Tuesday, further declining to ₹7.25cr and ₹6.5cr on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, in the first week!