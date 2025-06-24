'Nikita Roy': Kussh Sinha gets candid about casting sister Sonakshi

Kussh S Sinha, son of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha , is gearing up for his directorial debut with Nikita Roy. The film stars his sister and popular Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sinha opened up about casting Sonakshi and whether their sibling bond created any challenges during the filmmaking process.

Casting decision If you know Sonakshi, wouldn't you cast her?: Sinha When asked about casting Sonakshi, Sinha said, "The script came to me first, but you tell me — if you know Sonakshi Sinha and you know how good an actor she is, wouldn't you cast her?" "I knew she was my sister, and it was easy, but it was important to cast someone who was right for the role." "I think Sonakshi has done an amazing job portraying Nikita Roy."

Professional respect 'On set, I was very clear that she's an actor' Sinha also spoke about whether their sibling rivalry affected the film's making. He said, "On set, I was very clear that she is an actor — and that too someone who has done multiple films." "So I had to keep that in mind and give her the respect as an actor." "And I do it with everybody — mere rishtedaar ho ya naa ho (whether they are my relatives or not)."