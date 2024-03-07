'Gangs of Ghaziabad': Shatrughan Sinha to make OTT debut
Bollywood legend Shatrughan Sinha is set to make a grand OTT debut with Gangs of Ghaziabad. It's been a while since we saw him on the big screen, with his last appearance in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se... (2018). This exciting new series promises to transport viewers to the rustic charm of 1990s Western Uttar Pradesh to witness a gripping tale of power struggles, unwavering loyalty, and the quest for redemption.
Cast and crew of the series
The star-studded cast of Gangs of Ghaziabad includes big names like Ashutosh Rana, Pradeep Nagar, Jatin Sarna, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Mahira Sharma, Sunny Leone, Durgesh Kumar, Srikant Verma, Muneesh Tanwar, Lokesh Tilakdhari, Rajesh Bhati, and Pragati Sharma. Directed by Nagender Choudhary and produced by Vinay Kumar in collaboration with Pradeep Nagar of Suman Talkies. Ardent fans are looking forward to Sinha's OTT debut.