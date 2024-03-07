What's the story

Bollywood legend Shatrughan Sinha is set to make a grand OTT debut with Gangs of Ghaziabad. It's been a while since we saw him on the big screen, with his last appearance in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se... (2018). This exciting new series promises to transport viewers to the rustic charm of 1990s Western Uttar Pradesh to witness a gripping tale of power struggles, unwavering loyalty, and the quest for redemption.