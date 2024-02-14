Rashmika Mandanna to appear in Neha Dhupia's 'No Filter Neha' Season 6

By Aikantik Bag 02:50 pm Feb 14, 202402:50 pm

What's the story Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear on Neha Dhupia's hit podcast, No Filter Neha Season 6, according to a Pinkvilla report. Following in the footsteps of Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff, the Animal star will share her thoughts on a variety of subjects, from amusing stories to heartfelt moments and her professional experiences.

More about the podcast

No Filter Neha Season 6 is making a significant change by switching to a video format, available on JIO TV and JIO TV PLUS. Previously an audio-first podcast on JioSaavn, this new format aims to offer viewers a more engaging experience as they watch candid conversations between Dhupia and her celebrity guests, providing a deeper insight into their lives.

Dhupia's take on OTT platforms

In a recent interview with the Press Trust of India (PTI), Dhupia expressed her gratitude for OTT platforms. She stated, "All of last year, I did one feature film, and I love going to cinemas to watch films. At the same time, I did three other OTT shows, and they kept us happy and consumed."