Box office: 'Animal' enters Rs. 100cr club on day 2

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Box office: 'Animal' enters Rs. 100cr club on day 2

By Isha Sharma 10:50 am Dec 03, 202310:50 am

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal's box office collection on day 2

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was released on Friday and took a mammoth opening of Rs. 63.8 crore, his career-best so far. However, it has only just begun to write history. On Saturday, the film minted another estimated Rs. 66cr across languages, which has helped its collection reach a mammoth Rs. 129.8cr at the domestic box office! The revenge thriller is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Animal's success is significant because it received extremely polarizing reviews on Friday, with several critics targeting its misogyny, long runtime, and screenplay. The acclaim, however, was directed at the performances, especially that of Kapoor, the music, and the action. Animal has been working well commercially despite its "A" (adults only) rating and Vanga's previous work—Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh—having been thrashed by critics, too.

3/6

Looking at film in numbers

Per trade tracker Sacnilk, Animal registered an overall 68.28% occupancy on Saturday, with the maximum audience turning up during the night shows (85.72%), followed by the evening shows (73.32%). At a stupendous 84.5%, the Delhi-NCR region witnessed the maximum occupancy in theaters on day two. To note, Animal clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on Friday and is already miles ahead of its competitor.

4/6

'Animal's way ahead from now

While there are several film releases lined up in December, Animal has potential threat only from two of them: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas's Salaar: Part One Ceasefire. The latter, particularly, might eat up Animal's business in the South Indian states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Other December releases such as Joram, Wonka, and Hi Nanna might not affect Animal much.

5/6

More about 'Animal's cast and story

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Suresh Oberoi, Pran, and Shakti Kapoor. In the film, Kapoor plays Ranvijay Singh, a violent man who is on a hunt for the men who tried to attack his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil. Vanga has also written and edited this film, which clocks in at three hours and 21 minutes!

6/6

Poll Are you planning to watch 'Animal'?