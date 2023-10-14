'Mission Raniganj' benefits from Cinema Day; earns Rs. 5cr

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Mission Raniganj' benefits from Cinema Day; earns Rs. 5cr

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:53 am Oct 14, 202311:53 am

'Mission Raniganj' opened against 'Thank You For Coming' on October 6

As multiplex chains across India celebrated National Cinema Day on Friday (October 13), offering tickets for just Rs. 99, many films seemed to benefit from it. Among them was Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj, which saw a jump in the collections on its second Friday. However, despite an increase in the collections, the film is far from recovering its budget cost.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Mission Raniganj is the third theatrical release in 2023 for Kumar after Selfiee and OMG 2. While the former was a commercial failure, the latter witnessed a successful box-office run, minting over Rs. 150 crore. Though Mission Raniganj has received decent reviews from critics and audiences, the film has not been able to churn out numbers at the ticket window, contrary to expectations.

3/5

'Mission Raniganj' earns over Rs. 23 crore

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mission Raniganj earned Rs. 5 crore (early estimates) on its eighth day at the box office, i.e. Friday, taking its domestic collections to a total of Rs. 23.25 crore. The worldwide collections of the movie also reportedly saw a slight increase. Based on a real-life incident, the film is reportedly made on an estimated budget of Rs. 100 crore.

4/5

Impact of Cinema Day on Bollywood films

Other than Mission Raniganj, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and Fukrey 3 also witnessed growth in their collections on Friday. This was because of the discounted ticket rates that were offered on National Cinema Day. While Jawan broke another record by becoming the highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema on its 37th day, Fukrey 3 also earned a little over Rs. 5 crore.

5/5

All about 'Mission Raniganj'

Led by Kumar, the film also features Parineeti Chopra, Pavan Malhotra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Varun Badola, among others, in pivotal roles. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai (Rustom), Mission Raniganj is based on the heroic act of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued trapped miners in Mahabir Colliery, Raniganj, West Bengal, in 1989. It's the second collaboration between Kumar and Desai.