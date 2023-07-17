#BoxOfficeDisaster: 'The Flash' performs worse than Ryan Reynolds's 'Green Lantern'

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 17, 2023

'The Flash' was released in theaters on June 16

Despite the positive buzz surrounding the movie during early showings, DC Studios's The Flash, released on June 16, has unfortunately encountered disastrous results at the box office. Andrés Muschietti's directorial has even drawn comparisons to Ryan Reynolds's Green Lantern—a film that is widely regarded as one of the worst-performing DC movies ever. Let's delve into the figures to understand the extent of the situation.

Why does this story matter?

The Flash had a highly disappointing theatrical run, with Warner Bros. encountering record-breaking setbacks at the box office. The film became the third "flop" in a row, joining the likes of Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of Gods. With James Gunn taking the reins at DC Studios, the final lap of the "old" DCEU approaches with Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

'The Flash' has grossed around $106M in the US

Per reports, The Flash grossed approximately $106M in the US, which puts the film behind Green Lantern's collection by around $10M. The film is also significantly below the $168M earned by Black Adam—which itself was deemed a major disappointment. To provide some context, the combined collections of all three recent DC films are lower than that of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

'The Flash' became worst BO flop in Warner Bros.'s history

Trade analysts highlighted that the film's lackluster performance could result in a loss of over $200M for the studio. The movie—which is reportedly mounted on a massive production budget of around $250M—has not generated enough revenue to recoup its expenses. Notably, DC's three latest movies' combined budget was around $600M, showing just how big of a catastrophe Warner Bros. had with the DCEU's runoff.

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'The Flash'

After facing multiple challenges—including multiple script rewrites, and the star of the film facing legal trouble—The Flash was finally released on June 16 worldwide. Ezra Miller featured as Barry Allen aka The Flash in the film. The actor reprised his role for a third time in the DC universe. Other cast members include Kiersey Clemons, Ben Affleck, Shaha Calle, and Temuera Morrison among others.

'The Flash' streaming details: When will it release on Max?

In April, Warner Bros. confirmed that The Flash will be released on Max in the fall. Additionally, Amazon has announced that the film will be available for online purchase on Tuesday (July 18), just one month after its worldwide release. This indicates that The Flash could arrive on Max earlier than anticipated, potentially next month, before the release of Blue Beetle on August 18.

