Box office: 'The Kerala Story' shows exponential rise

Written by Aikantik Bag May 11, 2023, 11:07 am 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collections

The Kerala Story is one of those rare films whose collections are on an increasing spree, day by day. Even on weekdays, there is a steep rise. The controversial film has been banned in several states and made tax-free in certain BJP-ruled states. This buzz has helped the film and it is raking in quite a good amount of money.

Aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs. 12 crore on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 68.86 crore. The film is marching toward the Rs. 100 crore mark. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. It is headlined by Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

