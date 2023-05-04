Entertainment

Is Rani Mukerji working on 'Mardaani 3' now

Is Rani Mukerji working on 'Mardaani 3' now

Written by Aikantik Bag May 04, 2023, 01:27 pm 1 min read

'Mardaani 3' is in the buzz, what's cooking?

Rani Mukerji is considered to be one of the most adept actors of her generation. Her recent release Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway opened to mixed reviews but her performance was lauded by almost everyone. Rumors are rife that the actor is in talks with Gopi Puthran on the third installment of Mardaani. Yes, Mardaani 3 is in the buzz!

Mukerji is in talks with Puthran

As per India Today, a source close to the development said, "Rani had several chats with Mardaani director and writer Gopi Puthran over the story idea for Mardaani 3. Rani feels now is the right time to start work and come back with the third film in the Mardaani franchise." Puthran wrapped up the shoot of a series with Babil Khan recently.

Twitter Post