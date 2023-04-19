Entertainment

'KKBKKJ' box office prediction: Salman's film may record earth-shattering collections

'KKBKKJ' box office prediction: Salman's film may record earth-shattering collections

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 19, 2023, 01:09 pm 3 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan': Know about box office prediction and film's runtime

Salman Khan, the reigning superstar of Bollywood, is all set to grace theaters this Eid with his highly-anticipated Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film which is directed by Farhad Samji has already created a solid buzz among fans with its intriguing trailer, star-studded cast, and incredible playlist. As the release date approaches, we delve into the film's runtime and box office predictions.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since the project was announced in 2022, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the enthralling performance of Khan with bated breath.

Notably, Khan is coming back to the big screens for a full-length role after a hiatus of four years.

His last film was Dabangg 3 (2019).

Besides, fans are excited to see the Bollywood debuts of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.

The film might gross over Rs. 300 crore

As per early estimates, the Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer is expected to earn at least Rs. 300 crore at the domestic box office. On the first day of its release, the film could cross the record-breaking Rs. 40 crore mark. By the end of the first weekend, KKBKKJ is expected to earn a total of Rs. 100 crore at the domestic box office.

Decent runtime locked for 'KKBKKJ'

Scheduled for a massive worldwide release on Friday, the film completed its censor formalities on Monday. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has censored the film with a U/A certificate. In the meantime, the film has locked a decent runtime of 144.25 minutes [two hours, twenty-four minutes, and twenty-five seconds]. KKBKKJ, dropping on Friday, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Advance booking of 'KKBKKJ' witnessed houseful mode at Gaiety Theatre

The advance booking of KKBKKJ has been opened at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Theatre. Per reports, tickets for the upcoming film for limited screens are selling fast even as full-fledged advance bookings have not even commenced yet. It is noteworthy that his last Eid release Bharat was released on limited screens and earned Rs. 42.30 crore at the domestic box office on the opening day.

Know more about 'KKBKKJ'

Reportedly a remake of Ajith Kumar's Veeram, KKBKKJ features an ensemble case of Khan, Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jassie Gill, and Raghav Juyal among others. A Salman Khan Films (SKF), the movie also features Telugu actor Ram Charan, BB16 contestant Abdu Rozik, and media personality Just Sul in special roles. With all of Khan's trademarks—comedy, action, and family drama—KKBKKJ is touted as an out-and-out entertainer.