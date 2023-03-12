Entertainment

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3': Pictures leaked; everything about spy thriller

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 12, 2023, 03:09 pm 3 min read

'Tiger 3' is scheduled to be released on Diwali this year

The third installment of Yash Raj Films' uber-successful Tiger franchise, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, is slated to be released on Diwali. The Maneesh Sharma directorial is expected to have a bumper box office opening—on par with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Now, some pictures from Tiger 3 sets featuring Khan have leaked online and have gone viral. Here's everything about the spy thriller.

Why does this story matter?

Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan, was one of the most successful outings of Khan's career and a bonafide commercial blockbuster.

This was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, which was released in 2017 and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

It also laid the foundation of YRF's ever-expanding Spy Universe, which includes the Tiger series, War and its yet-to-be-released sequel, and Pathaan.

Images leaked from Turkey sets

The leaked pictures, widely being shared by fan accounts on social media, show Khan dressed up in a jacket and standing with his team on the film's set. The images are reportedly from Turkey, where the shooting is currently underway. Large trucks and tanks in a barren field, an entourage of multiple cars, and a foreign crew supervising the stunts also caught our eye.

Here's a clip that compiles all images

Which actors will feature in 'Tiger 3'?

The upcoming film will star Khan as Avinash "Tiger" Singh Rathore, while Kaif is all set to reprise her action avatar as Zoya, an ISI agent. Emraan Hashmi is the new entrant in the franchise, though it is undisclosed which role he will play. Actor-director Revathy, who shared the screen with Khan in Love (1991), will reunite with him and play his mentor's role.

What can be the plot of 'Tiger 3'?

Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai focused on different stories, though they were direct sequels. As is the case with each Spy Universe film, the story is expected to be centered around a nefarious terrorist group trying to bring down Indian intelligence agencies. Zoya has helped Tiger in his missions in the last two films and would have a meaty role here, too.

'Tiger 3' will be double gift for SRK-Salman fans

As mentioned above, Tiger 3 is the next film in YRF's Spy Universe after Pathaan and will feature a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, who will play R&AW agent Pathaan. Earlier, Khan was seen in a special appearance in Pathaan and was part of the post-credit scene, too. Moreover, the characters of Tiger and Zoya were repeatedly mentioned in Pathaan by the antagonist Jim.

Everything you need to know about 'Tiger 3' crew

Tiger 3 has been penned by Neelesh Misra, Jaideep Sahni, Shridhar Raghavan, and YRF honcho Aditya Chopra. Raghavan and Chopra were extensively involved in Pathaan, too. Pritam has handled the music department while the cinematography is by Anay Goswami (Mom, Super 30). The film will mark Hashmi's first association with the Tiger franchise who is eyeing a major commercial success after Selfiee's debacle.