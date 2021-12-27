Entertainment 'Merry Christmas': What we know of Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif's film?

'Merry Christmas' might release next year in December

It's official! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are indeed teaming up for a thriller helmed by Sriram Raghavan. Titled Merry Christmas, the film hit the floors last week (December 24) and the first schedule is right now being canned in Mumbai. Details about the rest of the filming plan are not known yet. Kaif also took to Instagram to inform about her "New Beginnings."

Key Points Why does this story matter?

Kaif is one of Bollywood's most bankable actresses and Sethupathi is an acclaimed actor associated with the Tamil film industry. And, Raghavan has proved his mettle by doling out super-exciting thrillers like Agent Vinod, Badlapur, Johnny Gaddaar, and Andhadhun. So when these three team up, we can expect nothing short of a good film. Also, it's high time Sethupathi's fans see him in theaters.

Quote 'A master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers'

Kaif's Instagram update, posted on Christmas Eve (December 24), read, "Back on set with director Sriram Raghavan for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him." Ramesh Taurani of Tips and Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. are producing this flick.

Details The film will hit cinema halls next December

The Makers are aiming for a December 23, 2022 release. To recall, we had learned of this film in April and the film was to hit the floors then. The plan then got pushed by a month and Kaif contracted COVID-19, adding to further delay. After that, lockdown restrictions had derailed the original plan. Later, Kaif and Sethupathi had started script reading sessions.

Updates Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal earlier this month

This wasn't the first "new beginnings" for Kaif this year. She marked one in her personal life by marrying Uri actor Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan earlier this month. Meanwhile, Sethupathi has an interesting line-up of films. Maamanithan—the teaser of which dropped recently—is one such movie. Santosh Sivan's Mumbaikar; Vikram, co-starring Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil; and Kadaisi Vivasayi complete his slate for now.