Entertainment Genelia, Riteish Deshmukh to star together in Shaad Ali's next?

Genelia, Riteish Deshmukh to star together in Shaad Ali's next?

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 27, 2021, 12:30 am

As per reports, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh will be seen in a Shaad Ali led film.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are undoubtedly one of the most adorable power couples of the Hindi film industry. The actors, who are all set to star in the Marathi movie Ved, will also appear together in a Bollywood film. As per reports, the couple has collaborated with Bunty Aur Babli director Shaad Ali for the upcoming Bollywood venture. Here are the details.

Significance Why does this story matter?

To recall, the duo last featured in the 2012 romantic comedy Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. It didn't click with the audience and could only earn Rs. 20.08 crore at the ticket window. Later, they started hosting Flipkart's original series Ladies vs Gentleman in 2020. Moreover, their Instagram videos are quite popular and loved by netizens. So, expectations from their upcoming films are high!

Information The couple 'loved the script' of Ali's film

"The as-yet-untitled film will be directed by Shaad Ali, and will be headlined by Riteish and Genelia. They have really loved the script, and are looking forward to working on it," a source informed Pinkvilla. They further mentioned that the movie, to be helmed by Saathiya and Soorma director Ali, will begin filming in the middle of 2022.

Previous collaborations Audience has loved seeing the two together

In the past, the couple shared screen space in Aala San Holicha song from the Marathi film Lai Bhaari (2014). In fact, the 2018 Marathi movie Mauli also had a song, Dhuvun Taak, which featured the Deshmukhs. Coincidentally, both these films were also produced by them. In 2020, the Tujhe Meri Kasam stars were also part of a Marathi short film, titled Aashechi Roshnai.

Upcoming project Deshmukh turns director with a Marathi film 'Ved'

Deshmukh takes a plunge to don the director's hat with the Marathi film Ved (meaning madness in Marathi). It s being backed by the production house of the Deshmukhs, Mumbai Film Company. Announcing the same on social media, Deshmukh earlier said the film is set to release on August 12, 2022. His wife, Genelia, and Jiya Shankar also co-star with him in Ved.