1st T20I, Sri Lanka tame Bangladesh by 7 wickets: Stats

All-round Sri Lanka tamed Bangladesh in the 1st T20I of the three-match series held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Bangladesh managed 154/5 in 20 overs with Parvez Hossain Emon (38) being their top run-scorer. For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana claimed 2/37. In response, Kusal Mendis scored an unbeaten half-century as Sri Lanka chased down Bangladesh's score with 7 wickets in hand.

Summary Summary of the contest Bangladesh openers added 46 runs before Sri Lanka reduced the visitors to 67/3 and then 89/4. A 46-run stand for the 5th wicket between Mohammad Naim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz helped Bangladesh get past 130. Shamim Hossain's unbeaten 14 helped Bangladesh get to 154/5. Sri Lanka openers added 78 runs inside 5 overs. Pathum Nissanka scored a breezy 42. Mendis' valuable knock helped SL.

Duo Key numbers of Bangladesh batters Emon and Naim Emon scored 38 from 22 balls, hitting 5 fours and a six. Theekshana dismissed him in the 9th over. Playing his 13th match, he has 304 runs at 23.38. Emon has also surpassed 1,400 runs in T20s (1,429). Naim scored an unbeaten 32 from 29 balls. He has raced to 3,343 runs in T20s at 26.53, including 847 runs for Bangladesh at 24.91.

Information Miraz scores a valuable 29 Bangladesh skipper Miraz scored 29 runs from 23 balls (4s: 4). In 32 T20Is, he has surpassed 400 runs (407) from 27 innings at 17.69. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 152 T20s, he has 2,152 runs at 18.55.

Do you know? Theekshana claims 2/37 against the Tigers Sri Lankan spinner Theekshana has raced to 205 T20 scalps from 196 matches at 25.20. Notably, 60 of his scalps have come in T20Is for Sri Lanka from 61 games at 26.30.

Do you know? Highest PP score for Sri Lanka in T20Is Sri Lanka set a new record for their highest Powerplay score in T20 Internationals. The Lankans smashed 83 runs in the first 6 overs against Bangladesh at the Pallekele Stadium. SL have surpassed their previous best of 75 runs, scored against India in March 2018.

Nissanka Nissanka chips in with whirlwind 16-ball 42 Nissanka was explosive at the top. He scored a 16-ball 42, smashing 5 fours and three sixes. He was part of a brilliant opening stand alongside Mendis. In 63 T20Is, he has 1,776 runs for Sri Lanka at 30.10. Overall in T20s, the opener has 3,420 runs 28.26. He now owns 84 sixes in T20s.

Mendis Mendis hammers his 33rd T20 fifty Mendis was off to a flier before cooling down and taking Sri Lanka closer to victory. He ended up smashing 73 runs from 51 balls. He hit 5 fours and three sixes. Mendis now owns 4,811 runs in 174 T20 matches (169 innings) at 30.44. This was his 33rd fifty (100s: 2). He has 198 sixes.