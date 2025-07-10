Amanda Anisimova reaches her maiden Grand Slam final: Key stats

Women's singles world number one tennis player, Aryna Sabalenka , has lost to Amanda Anisimova in the semis of Wimbledon 2025 on Thursday. Sabalenka, who is seeded number one, was beaten by 13th seed Anisimova across three sets on Centre Court. Anisimova won the contest 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to reach her maiden Grand Slam final in women's singles. Here are the details and stats.

Numbers 26th defeat for Sabalenka at Grand Slams Sabalenka has raced to a 94-26 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Notably, Sabalenka is 16-6 at Wimbledon. She has been a semi-finalist here in 2021, 2023 and 2025. Sabalenka, who is a six-time Slam finalist, suffered heartbreaks at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, losing both times in the summit clash this year. She is 17-3 at Slams in 2025.

Information Anisimova picks up her 35th Grand Slam win Anisimova has raced to a win-loss record of 35-20 at Grand Slams. Her tally at Wimbledon reads 11-3. In the 2025 season, Anisimova owns a 10-2 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Anisimova's previous best record at a Slam was a semi-final appearance at Roland Garros.

Details Match stats and H2H record Sabalenka doled out six aces to Anisimova's two. In terms of double faults, Anisimova committed more (5-4). Anisimova owned a 60% win on the 1st serve and 69% win on the 2nd. She converted 4/11 break points compared to Sabalenka's 3/14. This was the 9th meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour. Anisimova leads the win-loss tally with a 6-3 record.

Stats Key feats attained by Anisimova With her victory over Sabalenka, Anisimova is now the first American in six years to reach a Wimbledon final. The last time this feat was achieved was by Serena Williams. As per WTA, this win also marked Anisimova's sixth career Top 5 win and her first over a reigning World No. 1 player.

Records Anisimova makes these stunning records As per Opta, Anisimova is now just the third player to defeat Sabalenka on all three surfaces at WTA level, along with Kiki Bertens and Marketa Vondrousova. Since 1990, Anisimova has become the fourth player to defeat the WTA number 1 player at Wimbledon en route to a maiden Grand Slam final after Zina Garrison (1990), Marion Bartoli (2007) and Sabine Lisicki (2013).

Do you know? Unique record for the player Anisimova is only the second player in the Open Era to reach a women's singles final at a Grand Slam after losing in qualifying at the previous year's event, along with Bianca Andreescu (US Open 2019).