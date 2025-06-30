Wimbledon: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz beats Fognini, reaches second round
What's the story
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz started his title defense at 2025 Wimbledon with a win over Fabio Fognini. Alcaraz claimed a 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 win in the men's singles opening round at the Centre Court. The Spaniard is unbeaten at Wimbledon since 2023, having won the last two editions. He has a win percentage of over 90 at Wimbledon.
2023
Alcaraz entered record books with 2023 Wimbledon honor
In 2023, Alcaraz scripted history by winning Wimbledon. The Spaniard outlasted Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller. Notably, the Serb was unbeaten at the grass-court Slam since 2016. Alcaraz became the second player to defeat Djokovic in a Wimbledon final, joining Andy Murray. He also became the first player outside of the Big 4 with the Wimbledon ttile since 2002.
2024
Massive record for Alcaraz in 2024
For the second successive year, Alcaraz won Wimbledon after beating Djokovic in the final, in straight sets this time. As per Opta, Alcaraz (21 years 70 days) became the third-youngest man in the Open Era to win the singles title at Wimbledon in back-to-back editions, joining Boris Becker (18y 227d, 1985-86) and Bjorn Borg (21y 26d, 1976-77).