Wimbledon: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz beats Fognini, reaches second round

2023

Alcaraz entered record books with 2023 Wimbledon honor

In 2023, Alcaraz scripted history by winning Wimbledon. The Spaniard outlasted Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller. Notably, the Serb was unbeaten at the grass-court Slam since 2016. Alcaraz became the second player to defeat Djokovic in a Wimbledon final, joining Andy Murray. He also became the first player outside of the Big 4 with the Wimbledon ttile since 2002.