Men's singles third seed Carlos Alcaraz has reached the 2024 Wimbledon final (Photo credit: X/@wimbledon)

Carlos Alcaraz beats Daniil Medvedev to reach Wimbledon 2024 final

By Rajdeep Saha 09:30 pm Jul 12, 202409:30 pm

What's the story Men's singles third seed Carlos Alcaraz has reached the 2024 Wimbledon final after beating Daniil Medvedev in four sets. Alcaraz lost the first set 6-7 before coming back to seal the contest 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. It was a convincing performance from the young Spaniard, who is on a 13-match unbeaten run at Slams this year, having won the French Open title.

Information

Here are the match stats

Alcaraz doled out six aces compared to Medvedev's five. The latter committed six double faults with Alcaraz committing two. Alcaraz had a 69% win on the first serve and a 100% win on the second. He converted 6/15 break points.

Opta stats

Alcaraz attains these feats

Since the ATP Rankings were first published in 1973, Alcaraz has become the youngest player to achieve ATP top five wins on grass, clay and hard court in consecutive seasons (2023-24). Alcaraz (21y 68d) became the second-youngest player in the Open Era to reach the men's singles final (Wimbledon and Roland Garros) in a season, older only than Rafael Nadal (20y 34d) in 2006.

Numbers

58-10 win-loss record for Alcaraz

Alcaraz has raced to a 17-2 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He is on an 13-match winning run at the event. Alcaraz is 17-1 at Slams this year. This is the second successive Wimbledon final for Alcaraz. He won the tournament last season. Overall at Grand Slams, Alcaraz owns a 58-10 win-loss record. He has reached his 4th Slam final, winning three titles so far.

Information

Alcaraz races to 5-2 win-loss record over Medvedev

Alcaraz now owns a 5-2 win-loss record over Russiana ace Medvedev on the ATP Tour. He has won each of the last three meetings, prevailing at 2024 ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells and 2023 ATP Finals.