In short Simplifying... In short In their debut Test matches, pacers Bob Massie, Fred Martin, and Gus Atkinson delivered impressive performances.

In 1972, Massie helped Australia defeat England with match figures of 137, while in 1890, Martin's figures of 102 led England to victory over Australia.

Atkinson, with a total of 106, decimated the West Indies' batting line-up, securing a win for England.

Atkinson's match figures are now the third-best by a pacer on Test debut (Photo credit: X/@surreycricket)

Decoding best match figures by a pacer on debut (Tests)

By Rajdeep Saha 07:11 pm Jul 12, 2024

What's the story Gus Atkinson won the Player of the Match award for his impressive match haul of 12/106 on Test debut. The England pacer shone versus West Indies in the first Test at Lord's. The hosts won the match by an innings and 114 runs inside three days. Atkinson's figures are now the third-best by a pacer on Test debut. We decode the best performances.

16/137 - Bob Massie (AUS)

In the second Test at Lord's between England and Australia in 1972, former Aussie star Bob Massie produced match figures worth 16/137. Massie claimed 8/84 from 32.5 overs as England perished for 272. Australia scored 308/10 in their first innings. Massie then took 8/53, helping the Aussies to demolish England (116/10). The visitors sealed the contest by eight wickets (81/2).

12/102 - Fred Martin (ENG)

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 1890, the 2nd Test at The Oval between England and Australia saw English pacer Fred Martin claim match figures worth 12/102. Martin picked 6/50 in the first innings as Australia perished for 92. The hosts responded with a score of 100. Australia then managed 102/10 with Martin claiming 6/52. England won the match thereafter, scoring 95/8.

12/106, Gus Atkinson (ENG)

After taking 7/45 in the first innings, Atkinson took a fifer in WI's second innings to finish with 12/106. WI managed 121/10 in the first innings as Atkinson blew them apart. England scored 371/10, taking a 250-run lead. The Windies perished for 136 in their second innings. Atkinson finished with 5/61 from 16 overs. He bowled two maidens.