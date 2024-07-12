In short Simplifying... In short In his Test debut, Gus Atkinson made a splash in the cricket world by securing the third-best match figures for England and for a pacer on debut.

His impressive 12/106 score at Lord's in 2024 follows only John Ferris and Fred Martin in England's history, and Bob Massie and Fred Martin globally for pacers.

Gus Atkinson had a dream Test debut for England (Photo credit: X/@surreycricket)

Gus Atkinson finishes with 12/106 on Test debut: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:19 pm Jul 12, 202405:19 pm

What's the story Gus Atkinson had a dream Test debut for England. The Surrey pacer finished with 12 wickets in the 1st Test against West Indies at Lord's. After taking 7/45 in the first innings, Atkinson took 5/61 in WI's second innings to finish with 12/106. He claimed the third-best match figures on debut for England. Notably, the hosts sealed victory by an innings and 114 runs.

Figures

Atkinson shines on debut for England

As mentioned, Atkinson claimed the third-best match figures on debut for England. 13/91 - John Ferris vs SA, Cape Town, 1892 12/102 - Fred Martin vs AUS, The Oval, 1890 12/106 - Gus Atkinson vs WI, Lord's, 2024* 11/96 - Charles Marriot vs WI, The Oval, 1933 11/145 - Alec Bedser vs IND, Lord's, 1946

Record

Third-best match figures by a pacer on Test debut

In addition to the previous record, Atkinson also notched the third-best match figures by a pacer on Test debut after Bob Massie and Fred Martin. 16/137 - Bob Massie (AUS) vs ENG, Lord's, 1972 12/102 - Fred Martin (ENG) vs AUS, The Oval, 1890 12/106 - Gus Atkinson (ENG) vs WI, Lord's, 2024*

Information

Atkinson manages a solid fifer in WI's second innings

Atkinson finished with 5/61 from 16 overs. He bowled two maidens. He picked up two wickets on Day 2, dismissing Kavem Hodge and Jason Holder. On Day 3, he wrapped the proceedings with three wickets. Jayden Seales was his final victim.

Start

Atkinson began his Test journey with a wicket-maiden

Atkinson began his Test journey in style with a wicket-maiden. He gave England their first breakthrough by dismissing West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. He claimed a wicket off his second ball with full-length delivery outside off. The right-arm seamer didn't concede a run in his first three overs, dismissing Kirk McKenzie in his third. The latter was caught behind the stumps.

Record

3rd-best figures on debut for England

Atkinson claimed the 3rd-best bowling figures on debut for England. John Ferris (7/37 vs SA, Cape Town, 1892) and Dominic Cork (7/43 vs WI, Lord's, 1995) are ahead of Atkinson. Mwanwhile, the likes of John Lever ( 7/46 vs IND, Delhi, 1976) and Alec Bedser (7/49 vs IND, Lord's, 1946) also claimed seven-wicket hauls on debut for England.