Bowlers to dismiss Kraigg Brathwaite most often in Tests
England and West Indies will meet in a three-match Test series, starting July 10 at Lord's. The two teams have met on 163 occasions. England have won 51 matches compared to 59 for WI (Draw: 53). Though the visitors will rely on their skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, James Anderson has troubled him in the past. Here are the bowlers to dismiss Brathwaite most often (Tests).
Ravichandran Ashwin - 8 dismissals
Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tops this list. Across 14 Test meetings, Ashwin has sent Brathwaite back eight times. The Caribbean skipper has scored just 153 runs against him at 19.12. Five of these dismissals have been recorded on Caribbean soil. The rest have come in India. All of Brathwaite's four dismissals in the 2023 IND-WI Test series came against Ashwin.
James Anderson - 7 dismissals
The Lord's Test will be the final hurrah for Anderson in international colors as he will retire after the opener. The legendary pacer would like to trap Brathwaite once again. As per ESPNcricinfo, Anderson has dismissed the opener seven times across 22 Test innings as the latter averages just 17.71 in this battle. Three of Brathwaite's dismissals against Anderson have been recorded in England.
Kagiso Rabada - 7 dismissals
South African speedster Kagiso Rabada and Brathwaite have met just eight times in Tests. The former trapped the WI talisman in seven of these innings. The Caribbean opener has scored just 39 runs in this battle at a paltry average of 5.57. Notably, Rabada dismissed Brathwaite four times across five meetings in the 2023 Test series in South Africa.
Trent Boult and Moeen Ali - 6 dismissals
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has sent Brathwaite back six times across 13 meetings in whites. The latter has aggregated just 105 runs in this battle while averaging 17.50. England off-spinner Moeen Ali has also trapped Brathwaite six times in Tests, across nine innings. The WI batter has scored 119 runs against Moeen at 19.83.