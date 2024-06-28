In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup semi-final, Chris Jordan showcased his bowling prowess by taking 3 wickets for 37 runs against India.

Chris Jordan was the pick of the England bowlers (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

T20 World Cup semi-final: Chris Jordan claims 3/37 versus India

By Rajdeep Saha 12:57 am Jun 28, 202412:57 am

What's the story Chris Jordan was the pick of the England bowlers as he claimed figures worth 3/37 versus India in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final clash at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The experienced pacer bowled three overs and proved to be costly but he did damage at the death. Jordan's heroics restricted India to 171/7 in 20 overs. Here are the key stats.

Bowling

A three-wicket haul for Jordan

Jordan was introduced in the 8th over. He conceded 10 runs with Suryakumar Yadav hitting a six. The right-arm pacer came to bowl in the 18th over next and Hardik Pandya clubbed him for two sixes. However, Jordan got the big fish and dismissed Shivam Dube off the very next ball. Jordan dismissed Axar Patel in the 20th over and conceded 12 runs.

Information

Jordan dismisses Pandya for the 4th time in T20s

As per ESPNcricinfo, Jordan dismissed Pandya for the 4th time in 20 overs cricket. Pandya has clobbered him for 132 runs from 62 balls at an average of 33. His strike rate is 212.90. Pandya has raced to 13 sixes against Jordan.

Numbers

Jordan becomes England's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20 WCs

Playing his 362nd T20 match, Jordan has raced to 380 wickets at 27.18. His economy rate is 8.59. Notably, 108 of his wickets have come for England in T20Is. He averages 26.36 (ER: 8.74). Versus India, the senior pacer has claimed 24 scalps from 16 matches at 23.79. Jordan now has 31 T20 World Cup scalps. He is England's joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Adil Rashid.