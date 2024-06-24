In brief Simplifying... In brief In the 2024 T20 World Cup, India triumphed over Australia to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Rohit Sharma's explosive 41-ball 92, including 200 T20I sixes, led India to their third-highest total in T20 World Cups.

Despite a strong partnership from Head and Marsh, Australia fell short, with Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket haul proving pivotal for India.

India won the match by 24 runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Australia to reach semi-finals

By Parth Dhall 11:45 pm Jun 24, 202411:45 pm

What's the story India beat rivals Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium to reach the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals. The Men in Blue successfully defended 205, India's third-highest total in T20 World Cups. Travis Head haunted India with a 76-run knock, but the bowlers held their nerves. Arshdeep Singh took three wickets. Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma broke a plethora of records.

India

Rohit's blitz powers India to 205/5

India, being invited to bat, were off to a flier despite losing Virat Kohli early on. However, Rohit single-handedly took on the Australian bowlers, smashing a blazing fifty. India completed their 100 within nine overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube looked after the middle overs, while Hardik added the finishing touch. India posted 205/5 as Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis took two wickets each.

Australia

Australia restricted to 181/7 despite Head's knock

Australia had a similar start as Arshdeep Singh dismissed David Warner in the first over. However, Head and Mitchell Marsh added a quickfire 81 runs to gain impetus. A brilliant catch by Axar Patel off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling helped India get rid of the Aussie skipper. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis also departed eventually. Although Head looked dangerous, Bumrah and Arshdeep defused further threat.

Information

India's third-highest T20 WC total

As mentioned, India recorded their third-highest total in T20 World Cups. This is also the joint-highest total against Australia in the tournament. West Indies slammed 205/4 against them in the 2012 T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Rohit

A blistering knock from Rohit

Rohit came out all guns blazing after Australia invited India to bat. Kohli's early dismissal reduced India to 6/1 in two overs. However, Rohit smashed Mitchell Starc for 4 sixes and a four in the third over. The Indian skipper was unstoppable thereafter, guiding them to 100 in 8.4 overs. Starc eventually dismissed Rohit for a 41-ball 92 (7 fours and 8 sixes).

Score

Second-highest individual score as captain

Rohit now has the second-highest individual score by a captain in T20 World Cups. Chris Gayle earlier held the highest individual score by a captain in the tournament (98 against India in 2010). Rohit also smashed the second-highest individual score for India in T20 World Cups. He is only behind Suresh Raina, who smashed a 60-ball 101 against South Africa in 2010.

Fifty

Joint third-fastest fifty for India in T20Is

Rohit raced to his fifty off just 19 balls, the joint third-fastest half-century for India in T20I cricket (balls faced). He shares this record with Gautam Gambhir, who slammed a 19-ball fifty against Sri Lanka in 2009 in Nagpur. KL Rahul and Suryakumar own 18-ball fifties, while Yuvraj Singh tops this list with a 12-ball half-century against England in Durban in 2007.

Sixes

200 T20I sixes for Rohit

During the innings, Rohit completed 200 sixes in T20I cricket. He became the first-ever batter with this feat. Only one other batter has more than 150 maximums in the format. New Zealand's Martin Guptill follows Rohit with 173 T20I sixes. Among Indians, only Suryakumar and Kohli has over 100 sixes in T20I cricket.

Records

Other notable records for Rohit

Rohit recorded his highest score in T20 World Cups. His previous-highest score came in 2010 against the same opposition (79* vs Australia, Bridgetown). Rohit hammered 8 sixes, now the most by an Indian batter in a T20 World Cup innings. He surpassed Yuvraj Singh, who slammed 7 sixes against England in Durban. Besides, Rohit also slammed the fastest fifty of T20 World Cup 2024.

Information

Highest partnership against India in 2024 T20 WC

As mentioned, Head and Marsh shared an 81-run partnership for the second wicket. This was the first 50+ stand against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup. As per Cricbuzz, this is the longest a pair has survived in this regard.

Arshdeep

Another three-wicket haul for Arshdeep

Arshdeep, who started the proceedings, was the pick of India's bowlers. He dismissed Warner early on to give India a perfect start. Arshdeep, in his final spell, came back to dismiss Matthew Wade and Tim David, in the same over. This ruptured Australia's hopes to win the match. The left-arm seamer took three wickets for 37 runs in four overs.

Semi-final

Second successive semi-final appearance for India

India join England and South Africa as the third side to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final. Notably, India have made it to the semis for the second successive T20 WC edition. They lost to England in the 2022 semi-finals. Besides, the fourth semi-finalist would be decided following the only remaining Super 8 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Performances

A look at other notable performances

In a match were all other Australian bowlers were expensive, Josh Hazlewood conceded just 14 runs in four overs (dismissed Kohli). Suryakumar's 16-ball 31 (3 fours and 2 sixes) didn't let India's scoring rate hamper after Rohit departed. Hardik also slammed a pivotal 17-ball 27*. Kuldeep (2/24) struck at crucial junctures for India, having dismissed Marsh and Maxwell.