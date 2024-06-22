In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, India set a new record for the highest team total in T20Is, with standout performances from Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, and Hardik Pandya, who scored his 4th T20I half-century.

India beat Bangladesh in a crucial Super 8 clash (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup: India go 13-1 against Bangladesh in T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 11:53 pm Jun 22, 202411:53 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team decimated sorry Bangladesh in a pivotal ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 1 clash at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. India claimed their second straight win in the Super 8s and have one foot in the semis. Batting first, India posted a record 196/5 in 20 overs. In response, Bangladesh faltered in the run-chase.

India innings

India get to a solid score of 196/5

On a good batting track, India were off to a flier before being reduced to 108/4. Virat Kohli (37) and Rishabh Pant (36) played well. Thereafter, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya excelled with a fifty-plus stand. Dube took his time initially, but finished with a 24-ball 34. It was Pandya's knock that gave India the desired impetus. Tanzim Hasan Sakib claimed 2/32.

Pandya

Pandya slams unbeaten 50 versus Bangladesh; registers 4th T20I half-century

Pandya's 27-ball 50* was laced with four fours and three sixes (SR: 185.19). The all-rounder has raced to 1,437 T20I runs at 26.12. His strike rate is 139.92. Pandya slammed his fourth fifty. He has smoked 104 fours and 74 sixes. Across four innings against Bangladesh, he owns 101 runs at 33.66. Pandya surpassed 300 T20 World Cup runs (302) at 27.45 (50s: 2).

India

Team India smashes these records

India made a new record after bringing up the highest team total in T20Is at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Team India surpassed the score of South Africa (194/4 against USA), who attained the score in the ongoing T20 WC. India smashed 13 sixes versus Bangladesh. Their most in a T20 World Cup game, bettering the 11 sixes against England (2007).

Shakib

Shakib Al Hasan scripts history, completes 50 wickets

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scripted history, becoming the first bowler to claim 50 wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup history. The left-arm spinner accomplished the milestone after dismissing Rohit Sharma. No other bowler even owns 40 T20 WC wickets as Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi trails Shakib with 39 scalps. Shakib managed 1/37 from three overs in this match.

Information

Tanzim and Rishad attain this feat

Bangladesh's Tanzim managed 2/32 from his 4 overs. Spinner Rishad Hossain managed 2/43 from three overs. Both these bowlers now have the joint-most wickets for Bangladesh in an edition of the T20 World Cup. They equalled Shakib's tally of 11 wickets in 2021.

Batters

Key numbers of Kohli and Pant

Kohli scored 37 from 28 balls. He hit one four and three sixes. In 122 T20Is, Kohli owns 4,103 runs at 49.43 (SR: 137.54). Kohli surpassed 1,200 runs in T20 WCs (1,207) at 63.52. Pant hit a 24-ball 36. He hit four fours and two sixes (SR: 150). Pant has 1,139 runs in T20Is at 23.72, including 239 runs in T20 WCs.

Information

Dube packs a punch with 34

Dube picked pace and scored 34. He hit three sixes in his knock. Dube owns 354 runs in T20Is at 35.40. In 141 T20 matches, the southpaw owns 2,748 runs at 30.53. He has raced to 168 sixes.

Bowling

Arshdeep and Bumrah continue to shine for India

Arshdeep Singh managed 2/30 from his four overs. In 49 T20Is, he owns 74 scalps at 19.39. Arshdeep is now the joint-second-highest wicket-taker for India in ICC T20 WCs. He has 22 scalps at just 13.50. Jasprit Bumrah performed well. He claimed figures worth 2/13 from four overs. Bumrah now owns 84 scalps at 18.09. In T20 WCs, he has 21 scalps at 14.90.

Information

Kuldeep claims a three-fer

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav took 3/19 from his four overs (ER: 4.80). Kuldeep has raced to 64 T20I scalps at 13.79 from 37 games. In two T20 WC matches, Kuldeep has five scalps at an average of 10.20.

Information

Bangladesh batters struggle

Bangladesh never quite managed to gain any momentum in the run-chase. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 40 from 32 balls. Rishad impressed with a 10-ball 24. Bangladesh managed 146/8.

Feats

Contrasting records for the two teams

India are now 13-1 against Bangladesh in T20Is. India have now managed five wins against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup history. Australia and Pakistan have six wins each against the Tigers - the most wins against a team without a defeat in T20 World Cups. India claimed their ninth successive win in T20Is. Bangladesh have lost 21 wickets to spin in T20 WC 2024.