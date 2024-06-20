In brief Simplifying... In brief In the England-WI T20I matches, Salt leads the pack with 478 runs, including two centuries, from nine games.

Alex Hales and Chris Gayle follow with 423 and 422 runs respectively, while Nicholas Pooran rounds off the list with 420 runs.

These players have showcased exceptional performances, with impressive averages and strike-rates, making the England-WI T20Is a thrilling spectacle.

Philip Salt leads this list with 478 runs (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

A look at batters with 400+ runs in England-WI T20Is

By Parth Dhall 09:28 pm Jun 20, 202409:28 pm

What's the story England opener Philip Salt smashed an unbeaten 87 versus West Indies in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter against West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. Salt's powerful 87*-run knock helped the Englishmen chase down 181. With this, Salt became the highest run-scorer in England-WI T20I matches. Here are the batters with 400+ runs.

#1

Philip Salt: 478 runs

Salt is the only batter with 450+ runs in England-WI T20I matches. He has racked up 478 runs from nine such matches at an incredible average of 68.28. The England opener has a staggering strike-rate of 186.71. Notably, Salt remains the only batter with multiple centuries (2) in England-WI T20Is. His tally also includes two half-centuries.

#2

Alex Hales: 423 runs

In Gros Islet, Salt went past opener Alex Hales, who has compiled 423 runs from 13 T20Is between England and WI. The latter's average and strike-rate reads 35.25 and 131.77, respectively. Hales owns three half-centuries against the Windies in T20I cricket. Notably, Hales smashed a 68-ball 99 against WI in the one-off T20I from 2012.

#3

Chris Gayle: 422 runs

Universe Boss Chris Gayle is the highest run-scorer for West Indies against England in T20I cricket. He follows Hales on the overall list with 422 runs from 14 T20Is. Gayle has a healthy strike-rate against England in the shortest format. His tally includes a ton. Gayle is one of only two WI batters with 30+ T20I sixes against England, the other being Rovman Powell.

#4

Nicholas Pooran: 420 runs

Nicholas Pooran, who has been in sublime form of late, remains the only other player with over 400 runs in England-WI T20Is. The Caribbean dasher owns 420 runs from 15 such games at an average of 30. His strike-rate in this regard reads 132.91. Notably, Pooran has slammed three half-centuries against England in the format (26 fours and 26 sixes).