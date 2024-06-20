A look at batters with 400+ runs in England-WI T20Is
England opener Philip Salt smashed an unbeaten 87 versus West Indies in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter against West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. Salt's powerful 87*-run knock helped the Englishmen chase down 181. With this, Salt became the highest run-scorer in England-WI T20I matches. Here are the batters with 400+ runs.
Philip Salt: 478 runs
Salt is the only batter with 450+ runs in England-WI T20I matches. He has racked up 478 runs from nine such matches at an incredible average of 68.28. The England opener has a staggering strike-rate of 186.71. Notably, Salt remains the only batter with multiple centuries (2) in England-WI T20Is. His tally also includes two half-centuries.
Alex Hales: 423 runs
In Gros Islet, Salt went past opener Alex Hales, who has compiled 423 runs from 13 T20Is between England and WI. The latter's average and strike-rate reads 35.25 and 131.77, respectively. Hales owns three half-centuries against the Windies in T20I cricket. Notably, Hales smashed a 68-ball 99 against WI in the one-off T20I from 2012.
Chris Gayle: 422 runs
Universe Boss Chris Gayle is the highest run-scorer for West Indies against England in T20I cricket. He follows Hales on the overall list with 422 runs from 14 T20Is. Gayle has a healthy strike-rate against England in the shortest format. His tally includes a ton. Gayle is one of only two WI batters with 30+ T20I sixes against England, the other being Rovman Powell.
Nicholas Pooran: 420 runs
Nicholas Pooran, who has been in sublime form of late, remains the only other player with over 400 runs in England-WI T20Is. The Caribbean dasher owns 420 runs from 15 such games at an average of 30. His strike-rate in this regard reads 132.91. Notably, Pooran has slammed three half-centuries against England in the format (26 fours and 26 sixes).