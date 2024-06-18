In brief Simplifying... In brief Former Sri Lanka pacer, Lasith Malinga, holds the record for the most wickets taken in the T20 World Cup among pacers, with a total of 38 wickets.

Tim Southee has become the second-highest wicket-taker among pacers in T20 World Cups

T20 World Cup: Most wickets among pacers

By Parth Dhall 01:42 am Jun 18, 202401:42 am

What's the story New Zealand thrashed Papua New Guinea in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2024 encounter at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad. Trent Boult and Tim Southee played their final match together in the tournament. The former had announced that the PNG one will be his final T20 WC match. Notably, Southee became the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Here are the highest wicket-takers.

#1

Lasith Malinga: 38 wickets

Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga finished with 38 wickets across 31 matches in the T20 World Cup at an economy rate of 7.43. The tally includes a fifer. Malinga, who grabbed eyeballs for his slingy action, holds the record for taking the most wickets in the tournament among pacers. He was instrumental to Sri Lanka's title triumph in the 2014 edition.

#2

Tim Southee: 36 wickets

Southe took two wickets for just 11 runs in fours against PNG in Trinidad. He snapped up seven wickets from three games in the 2024 edition. After the PNG game, Southee became the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup. The right-arm pacer now has 36 wickets from 25 T20 World Cup matches at 17.91. His tally includes an economy rate of 6.99.

#3

Umar Gul: 35 wickets

Former pacer Umar Gul is one of only three Pakistan bowlers with 30-plus wickets in the tournament's history. He remains the only Pakistan pacer with this feat. Gul played just 24 T20 World Cup matches and picked up 35 wickets at just 17.25. His tally also includes a five-wicket haul (5/6 against New Zealand in 2009). He finished with 85 T20I scalps for Pakistan.

#4

Trent Boult: 34 wickets

New Zealand's Boult is the latest entrant in the top four of this list. He bows out with 34 wickets from 18 T20 World Cup games at an incredible average of 12.50. He has a superb economy rate of 5.93. Boult took two wickets for just 14 runs in four overs in his final match, against PNG.