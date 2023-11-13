How has New Zealand's Tim Southee fared against India (ODIs)?

By Parth Dhall

Tim Southee is NZ's highest wicket-taker against India in ODIs

New Zealand's pace spearhead Tim Southee recently returned to their ODI squad after nursing a thumb injury. However, he has picked up just four wickets in three ICC Cricket World Cup encounters for the Black Caps. Southee is now expected to feature against India, an opponent against whom he fares well. He is New Zealand's leading wicket-taker against India in ODI cricket.

Most ODI wickets for NZ against India

As mentioned, Southee has the most wickets for NZ against India in the 50-over format. The right-arm seamer owns 35 scalps from 24 ODIs at 36.48 in this regard. However, his economy rate of 6.15 is on the higher side. The tally includes a couple of four-wicket hauls. Southee's closest rival in terms of ODI wickets for NZ against India is Kyle Mills (32).

Only NZ bowlers with over 30 ODI wickets against India

It is worth noting that Southee and Mills are the only NZ bowlers with over 30 wickets against India in ODI cricket. Among active cricketers, Trent Boult follows Mills, with 25 wickets against India in the format.

Southee's numbers in WC 2023

As stated, Southee has played only three matches for New Zealand in World Cup 2023. His bowling figures as of now read 1/52 vs SL, Bengaluru; 1/27 against Pakistan, Bengaluru; 2/77 against South Africa, Pune.

Can Southee stop a fired-up Rohit Sharma?

Southee will likely feature for New Zealand in a crucial WC 2023 semi-final against India in Mumbai. He will be tested against a power-packed Indian batting line-up that has been making waves in the tournament. Notably, Southee has dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma five times in the format. The latter strikes at 69.79 against Southee. However, Rohit's strike rate in WC 2023 reads 121.49.

Other big battles on the cards

Southee will also be up against his old rival Virat Kohli, who is the leading run-scorer of World Cup 2023. Interestingly, the right-arm seamer has dismissed Kohli six times in the format. Besides, Kohli's strike rate in this regard reads 100.98. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has a strike rate of 154.16 against Southee in ODIs. He hasn't fallen to Southee yet.