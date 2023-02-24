Sports

Tim Southee completes 700 international wickets, scripts these records

Written by V Shashank Feb 24, 2023, 03:00 pm 3 min read

Tim Southee has become the 15th bowler to take 700 international wickets (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee completed 700 international wickets on Day 1 of the second Test against England at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The right-arm pacer dismissed Ben Duckett (9) to unlock the feat. He claimed figures worth 1/48 in 17 overs. Notably, Southee is the first player to take 700 international wickets for New Zealand. Here, we decode his international numbers.

Southee in an elite company

Southee has completed 700 international wickets while playing his 353rd match (5WI: 18). Southee (700) and former skipper Daniel Vettori (705) are the only New Zealanders with over 700 international scalps. Interestingly, Southee is the first player to reach the 700-wicket mark for NZ international cricket. Vettori, who took 696 wickets for the Black Caps, claimed nine scalps for ICC World XI.

Breakdown of Southee's international numbers

Southee made his international debut in a T20I against England in 2008. He has since snapped 134 wickets in the format at 23.72. He is the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket, ranking above Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (128). Southee has collected 210 wickets in 154 ODIs at 33.46. Meanwhile, he currently owns 356 Test scalps in 92 matches at 29.33.

Southee attains these records

Southee (356) surpassed bowling legends Dennis Lillee and Chaminda Vaas (355 wickets each) in terms of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket. He has become the 10th pacer and 15th overall to complete 700 international scalps. He steered clear of South African legend Dale Steyn (699) in this regard. England pacer James Anderson stands tall with 969 international wickets.

Southee races to 385 international scalps at home

Southee currently owns 385 wickets over 186 matches in international cricket at home. He averages 29.25 with 12 five-wicket hauls. He has the ninth-most wickets at home, ranking above Shakib (381). Former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (647) has bagged the most wickets in this regard. Meanwhile, Southee has collected 240 and 75 wickets at away and neutral venues, averaging 31.11 and 25.57, respectively.

How has Southee fared against England?

To date, Southee has picked up 119 international wickets in 54 matches against England (5WI: 5). At home, he has managed 56 wickets at 31.71. He has affected 60 and three dismissals in away and neutral venues, respectively. Southee has taken 69 wickets in 19 Test matches against the Three Lions. He averages 35.02 (5WI: 4).

How did Day 1 pan out?

Southee and Matt Henry ran riot with the new ball as England were reduced to 21/3. The duo scalped one and two wickets apiece. Joe Root and Brook then steadied the ship with sensational centuries. The latter returned unbeaten on 184. The pair has added an unbeaten 294-run stand, pushing NZ on the back foot. England finished at 315/3 at stumps.