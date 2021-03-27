New Zealand and Bangladesh are all set to face each other in a three-match T20I series, starting Sunday. The Kiwis were ruthless in the ODI series, sealing the deal by a 3-0 margin. The focus is now on the T20Is as both teams will aim to do well. There are several records that can be scripted in the series. We present the same.

Runs Guptill can get past 3,000 T20I runs

New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has amassed 2,839 runs at 32.26. The senior player has registered two hundreds and 17 fifties, with a best of 105. Guptill is 161 shy of accumulating 3,000 T20I runs. If Guptill achieves this feat, then he will become just the second player after Virat Kohli to score 3,000 T20I runs.

Feats Guptill in line to register these feats as well

Having played 99 T20Is, Guptill is in line to become just the fifth player to register 100-plus matches in the format. He will join the likes of Shoaib Malik (116), Rohit Sharma (111), Eoin Morgan (102), and Ross Taylor (102) respectively. Guptill has smashed 139 sixes in T20Is. He could become the first player to smash 150 sixes in the format.

Southee Southee can register a special record

New Zealand stand-in skipper Tim Southee has claimed 93 T20I scalps at 26.04. The right-arm pacer needs seven more wickets to clinch the mark of 100. By doing so, he can become only the second bowler in T20I history to achieve this mark after Lasith Malinga (107). Southee is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the format.

Duo Sodhi and Fizz can extend their wickets tally

NZ's Ish Sodhi has claimed 69 career T20I scalps at 22.08. The right-arm spinner can surpass the likes of Chris Jordan (70) and Mohammad Nabi (72) in terms of T20I scalps. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman (58 wickets) can get past the likes of Mohammad Amir (59), Jasprit Bumrah (59), and Dwayne Bravo (62) in terms of T20I wickets.

Information Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah can script these records