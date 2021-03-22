India and England are all set to battle it out in the three-match ODI series in Pune, starting March 23.

Team India won the Test series 3-1 and then pocketed the T20Is 3-2.

Notably, Virat Kohli was the star performer for India in the five-match T20I series.

The Indian skipper will hope to continue in the same vein in ODIs.

Here are the details.