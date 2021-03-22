-
India vs England, ODIS: Records Virat Kohli can scriptLast updated on Mar 22, 2021, 03:14 pm
India and England are all set to battle it out in the three-match ODI series in Pune, starting March 23.
Team India won the Test series 3-1 and then pocketed the T20Is 3-2.
Notably, Virat Kohli was the star performer for India in the five-match T20I series.
The Indian skipper will hope to continue in the same vein in ODIs.
Here are the details.
Career runs
A look at Kohli's ODI career
Kohli has featured in 251 ODI matches till date, racking up 12,040 runs at an average of 59.31.
The 32-year-old has registered 43 tons and 60 fifties with a best of 183.
Out of this 12,040 runs, Kohli has scored 4,865 runs on home soil at 60.81.
He has amassed 19 hundreds and 23 fifties at home, besides seven ducks.
Vs England
Kohli can script these records versus England
Kohli is the fifth-highest run-scorer in India-England ODIs (1,178).
Notably, the top five scorers are all Indians.
Kohli needs 30 runs to get past Suresh Raina (1,207). If Kohli manages 278 runs in the series, he can surpass Sachin Tendulkar's tally (1,455).
Kohli (3) needs two tons to register the most hundreds in India-England ODIs.
Yuvraj Singh (4) leads the show.
Do you know?
Kohli set to complete 5,000 runs at home
Kohli (4,865) needs 135 more to register 5,000 ODI runs at home. Kohli has accumulated 618 runs at home against England at 56.18. He has registered two tons and three fifties with a best of 122.
Information
Kohli aiming to hit first ODI century since August 2019
Kohli hasn't scored a ton in his last 12 ODI matches. His last century was against West Indies back in 2019. However, he has smashed six fifties in this phase with a best of 89 against Australia on two occasions.