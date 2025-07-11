'Narivetta' review: Tovino Thomas leads gritty, engaging action drama 

Tovino Thomas 's Malayalam action-drama Narivetta, now streaming on SonyLIV , features yet another standout performance by Thomas. Bold, gory, gritty, and relentless, it draws from the Muthanga tribal protest in 2003, and also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran, Arya Salim, and Priyamvada Krishnan in key roles. Shot majestically, it boasts several memorable performances and thrives due to its controlled writing and the protagonist's striking character development.

Plot A young police constable gets pulled into a conspiracy Directed by Anuraj Manohar and produced by Shiyas Hassan and Tippushan VE, the movie follows Peter Varghese (Thomas), a new and largely reluctant police constable. His life is changed forever when he becomes embroiled in a conflict between the state and marginalized communities fighting for their land rights. When he becomes the sole witness to injustice against the marginalized, will he raise his voice?

#1 We instantly become interested in Varghese's life Varghese is a believable lead character, one who grows on you as the film progresses. Gradually, we grasp his gnawing anxiety when he struggles to land his dream job, and our heart breaks for him when his lover threatens to walk out of his life. In the first few scenes, Thomas essays the character with a quiet surrender coupled with a rebellious streak.

#2 More on the above aspect The film has the unique gift of capturing the essence of Varghese's life merely within minutes. When his girlfriend's family reminds him that she earns but he doesn't, he innocently responds, "We fell in love in school. She didn't have a salary or job then." Only a simple dialogue, but one that captures how materialism and worldly responsibilities threaten to tear relationships apart.

#3 It's always raw, gritty, and engaging Narivetta isn't afraid to make a political statement, and it is consistently ripe with tension and thrill. A sense of doom forever hangs over the protagonist, and from the very beginning, the movie is charged with themes of rebellion, protests, and Gandhian principles. Additionally, while Thomas dominates most of the movie, Venjaramoodu, who plays his senior, Basheer, also turns out to be a show-stealer.

#4 Varghese grows as a character throughout the movie As the movie progresses, we closely experience this tumultuous journey with Varghese. In the first few scenes, he's told, "Make sure this uniform doesn't change who you are." The more time he spends in the service, the more his innocence and lively attitude begin to chip away. The massive, heavy weight of adult responsibilities crushes his optimism.

#5 Areas where it could have been better Narivetta pulls off a gimmicky twist in the third act that makes you feel cheated and undercuts the gravity and seriousness of the film. Additionally, the pacing isn't always at its best, and at over two hours, the movie sometimes gets uneven. Moreover, Varghese's girlfriend, Sofiya (Krishnan), is an important part of the narrative, but comes across as underdeveloped and half-baked.