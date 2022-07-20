Entertainment

'PS-I,' 'Vikrant Rona': 2022 South films to look forward to

Take a look at the most-awaited films from South India that will be released in 2022.

The first half of 2022 has been a tremendous success for South Indian cinema. Starting with SS Rajamouli's RRR, followed by KGF: Chapter 2, Beast, and the most recent Tamil blockbuster Vikram, almost all big-budgeters have witnessed success. In the second half of the year, we have several meaty projects lined up for release as well. Here are the five most anticipated ones.

#1 'Ponniyin Selvan I'

Historical period drama Ponniyin Selvan I is a mega-budget venture directed by Mani Ratnam. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, "Jayam" Ravi, and "Chiyaan" Vikram in the lead roles, the film is gearing up for release on September 30. Ponniyin Selvan is based on the Tamil novel of the same name by Kalki, and it will revolve around the lives of Chola kings.

#2 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'

Silambarasan TR, last seen in the blockbuster venture Maanaadu, will be next seen in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film will have a clash with Ponniyin Selvan I as it will hit the cinema halls on September 15. AR Rahman has composed music for the film, which also stars Siddhi Idnani as the leading lady.

#3 'Vikrant Rona'

Following a long wait, Kichcha Sudeep's pan-Indian film Vikrant Rona will finally be premiered on July 28. The 3D mystery thriller has been directed by Anup Bhandari. It will be released in 14 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Mandarin, French, Arabic, Russian, Spanish, and English, among others. The film also has Neetha Ashok, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nirup Bhandari playing pivotal roles.

#4 'Agent'

Superstar Mammootty and actor Akhil Akkineni starrer Telugu film Agent is slated to hit the cinema halls on August 12. Agent is a spy thriller with a patriotic touch and will have Mammukka playing the main antagonist. Directed by Surender Reddy, it marks Mammootty's return to Telugu cinema after three years. The film's teaser was shared last week.

#5 'Thallumaala'

Starring Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan, the Malayalam action comedy film Thallumaala will also hit the marquee on August 12. This film will mark Thomas's fourth outing of the year after Naradan, Dear Friend, and Vaashi. Produced by Ashiq Usman, Thallumaala (meaning "chain of fights") will co-star Shine Tom Chacko. Khalid Rahman, known for ventures like Love and Unda, has helmed the project.