Kamal Haasan starts shooting for 'Vikram'

The film was announced last year on November 7 on Kamal Haasan's birthday

South superstar Kamal Haasan has kickstarted shooting for his latest movie, titled Vikram, and said the first day on the film's set felt like a "high school reunion." The film, produced by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, was announced last year on his birthday on November 7. Touted as a high-octane action drama, the Tamil-language movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Details

Haasan will share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil

Haasan (66) will be sharing the screen space with two of South cinema's biggest names -- Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Taking to Twitter, Haasan shared a video from the film's first-day ceremony, held on Friday. In the clip, Haasan, Sethupathi, Kanagaraj, and the crew of Vikram are seen performing puja and setting the camera at the office of Raaj Kamal Films International.

Kamal Haasan

I welcome all my comrades: Haasan

"Day one of VIKRAM. Felt like a High school reunion. In the past 50 years this is the longest I've been away from film shootings," Haasan tweeted. "I welcome all my comrades from all echelons back to work at RKFI. Especially Mr. Lokesh and his enthusiastic team and my talented brothers, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil," he added.

Twitter Post

Here is what Haasan tweeted

I welcome all my comrades from all echelons back to work at RKFI. Especially Mr.Lokesh and his enthusiastic team and my talented brothers, Mr.Vijay Sethupathi and Mr. Fahadh Faasil. (2/2)@RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 17, 2021

Film

Haasan and Kanagaraj had shared the official poster last week

Responding to Haasan's post, Kanagaraj said the most memorable moment of his life was to say "action" to Haasan. "Saying the word Action to you is surreal to me sir... Will preserve this memory forever and ever! Thank you & more love to you, sir," he tweeted. Last week, Haasan and Kanagaraj had shared the official poster of the film on social media.

Information

Film is expected to release in 2022

The poster features Haasan, Sethupathi, and Faasil's faces in monochrome close-up shots. Vikram is expected to be released in 2022. Anirudh Ravichander is creating the music score for the film while Girish Ganagadharan is the cinematographer.