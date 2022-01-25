Entertainment

Confirming rumors, Vikram-Dhruv's 'Mahaan' indeed opts for OTT release

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 25, 2022, 04:36 pm 2 min read

'Mahaan,' directed by Karthik Subbaraj, stars Vikram and Dhruv in the lead roles

Tamil star 'Chiyaan' Vikram and his son Dhruv's multilingual action thriller Mahaan finally gets a release date. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, the streaming giant said on Monday. A new poster was also unveiled by the makers along with the announcement. Mahaan will be streamed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Mahaan has been hitting headlines ever since it was announced. Whether it will be a theatrical release or an OTT outing was in discussion for the longest time.

And now the gangster flick getting a digital premiere makes it the second Subbaraj-directorial to hit that space.

His earlier feature film, Jagame Thandhiram, starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi, hit Netflix on June 18 last year.

The much-awaited film will narrate "the story of a man who strays away from his family in search of personal freedom and wealth. However, as he realizes his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life." "Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father?" the synopsis added.

Since Mahaan marks the first collaboration of the father-son duo, expectations from the film are high. However, experts feel the digital route might not be a good move for Dhruv. He needs a big theatrical release to skyrocket his career. But given that OTT films have gained as much importance as their theatrical counterparts, Mahaan might prove to be a turning point for him.

Besides Mahaan, Vikram also has the magnum opus in his pipeline, Ponniyin Selvan. The mega budget venture reunites him with his Raavan/Raavanan co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and director Mani Ratnam. It's a fictional adaptation of Chola kingdom, where Rai Bachchan will be seen as the main antagonist. It co-features Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi. He also has the psychological action thriller, Cobra.