Mohamed Salah makes history with PFA award: Details here

Mohamed Salah , the Egyptian winger for Liverpool , has been awarded the Professional Footballers's Association (PFA) Men's Player of the Year award. This is his third win in this category, making him the first player to achieve such a feat. Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers was named Young Player of the Year. The awards were given out based on votes from professional footballers across England and Wales. Here's more.

Stellar season Salah's stellar season Salah had a stellar 2024-25 season, finishing as the Premier League's top scorer with 29 goals and providing 18 assists. His performance was instrumental in Liverpool's title success last season. The Egyptian international also bagged the Premier League Player of the Season award and was named Football Writers's Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for his outstanding contributions to his team's success.

Rising star Rogers youngest Villa player to win the award Morgan Rogers, who plays for Aston Villa, is the fifth player from his club to win the Young Player of the Season award. He follows in the footsteps of Andy Gray, Gary Shaw, Ashley Young, and James Milner. Rogers joined Villa from Middlesbrough for a fee in February 2024 and quickly became a regular under Unai Emery last season.

Future goals Rogers's thoughts on the achievement Rogers expressed his desire to be among the "incredible players people speak about" in the future. He had a successful season with Villa, making 54 appearances across all competitions and scoring 14 goals. The club finished sixth in the Premier League, reached the Champions League quarter-finals, and FA Cup semi-finals. His impressive performance earned him a call-up to England's senior squad last November.