Vijay Sethupathi to star alongside Shahid in Amazon Prime series

The confirmation from the directors comes after reports that Sethupathi is set to star in the upcoming show

South star Vijay Sethupathi has joined Shahid Kapoor on the upcoming thriller drama series directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the filmmaker duo confirmed on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Kapoor on social media teased that he is set to collaborate with Sethupathi, star of Tamil films Super Deluxe and Master. Notably, Kapoor will make his digital debut with the yet-untitled series.

Information

The series will also star actor Raashii Khanna

Nidimoru and DK also shared a picture with Sethupathi from the set of the Amazon Prime Video show, also starring Raashii Khanna. "Makkal Selvan in da house," the directors captioned the post on Instagram, calling Sethupathi by his Tamil sobriquet meaning "people's treasure."

Raashii Khanna

Khanna has worked with Sethupathi in two other projects

Khanna, who has worked with the National Award-winning actor in Sangathamizhan and the upcoming Tughlaq Darbar, welcomed Sethupathi to the set. "Collaborating with my favorite human/actor for the third time, this time in Hindi! Welcome to our set @VijaySethuOffl sir," she tweeted with a selfie. Kapoor posted a short video on Instagram, tagging Sethupathi and Khanna.

Quote

Can't wait to share the frame with Vijay Sethupathi: Kapoor

"Waiting on set call me soon @rajanddk... Can't wait to share the frame with @actorvijaysethupathi sorry @raashiikhanna I've got too used to having you around on set," Kapoor had written in his Instagram post.

Instagram Post

Here is what Kapoor shared on Instagram

Further details

The directors are known for acclaimed series 'The Family Man'

Billed as a quirky drama thriller, the show has been created and written by Nidimoru and DK, best known for Manoj Bajpai-starrer The Family Man, also an Amazon series. It is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar, and Hussain Dalal. The confirmation from the directors comes after reports that Sethupathi is set to star in the upcoming show.