Anushka Sharma's production firm signs $54M deal with Amazon, Netflix

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Twitter Jan 25, 2022, 02:49 pm 2 min read

More OTT content is coming from Clean Slate Filmz

OTT content is all in the rage now and big streaming services are leaving no stone unturned to utilize every possible opportunity. As per the latest reports, both Amazon.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. have signed a deal worth $54 million (around Rs. 4 billion) with Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma's production company. She co-owns the banner Clean Slate Filmz with brother Karnesh Ssharma.

Clean Slate Filmz can be tagged as an "edgier" production house, given it focuses on real but less explored subjects, not giving in to "mainstream" trends.

It has rolled out critically-acclaimed films like NH10 (2015), Phillauri (2017), and Bulbbul (2020).

In the field of shows, 2020's Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video was a grand hit and a sophomore season is coming.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Ssharma said their firm will be producing eight films and series on Amazon Prime and Netflix as well as some other sites in the next 18 months. The 37-year-old refused to name the titles before any official announcement was made. Upon asking, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed they were to release three projects from Clean Slate Filmz. Amazon is yet to comment.

Babil Khan will debut with a Netflix film soon

The company has already worked with both the OTT giants in the past, so this deal is not a surprise. Nevertheless, it's a hopeful move for the future of Indian original content on these platforms. Clean Slate is set to produce Anvitaa Dutt's Netflix film, Qala, that will mark the debut of late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil. He'll star opposite Triptii Dimri (Bulbbul).

The Mumbai-based banner is working on Sharma's return to the screens with Netflix Original, Chakda Xpress, too. A biopic on former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami, the film would see the Pari actor essay the cricketer's role. However, people were not left impressed with Sharma's look as Goswami in the recently released teaser. Clean Slate is also making the thriller series Mai.